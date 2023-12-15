19-year-old shatters Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 57-year-old bodybuilding record

Everything comes to an end

At 76-years-old Arnold Schwarzenegger is for many the face of bodybuilding.

The seven-time Mr Olympia who then found fame as a Hollywood A-lister and eventual Governor of California, epitomises the sport and the name Schwarzenegger will forever be tied to bulging biceps and pectorals.

As he famously said in Pumping Iron, Schwarzenegger lives for the pump.

He said: “Not many people understand what a pump is. It must be experienced to be understood. It is the greatest feeling that I get.

“I search for this pump because it means that that my muscles will grow when I get it.

“I get a pump when the blood is running into my muscles.

“They become really tight with blood. Like the skin is going to explode any minute. It’s like someone putting air in my muscles. It blows up. It feels fantastic.”

But now it appears someone is pumping just as hard as Arnie ever did.

Welcome to the arena, 19-year-old Anton Ratushnyi who has won three NPC (National Physique Committee) titles in a row and picked up his ‘pro card’ a year younger than Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger became the youngest ever to win the Mr Universe title and earn a “pro card” at just 20 years old. But now, Ratushnyi, from Texas, USA, has outdone him by winning the Classic Physique pro at 19 after an astonishing four-year transformation.

Taking to Instagram after his historic victory, Ratushnyi wrote: “With overcoming lots of adversity over the last year, I can’t stress enough how important it is to believe in yourself and stay true to yourself no matter what others think of you.

“I’m so glad that I decided to pursue my true passion and didn’t let negativity get to me. I took the risk to prep again and challenge myself mentally, physically, and emotionally to not just succeed in bodybuilding but grow as a person that would be worthy of inspiring this new generation.”

He added: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is your new youngest IFBB Classic Pro, and the overall champion at NPC Nationals 2023.”