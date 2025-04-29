Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

These are the ticket prices for Jin’s solo tour

Jin ticket prices have been confirmed for his 2025 solo headline tour dates – and this is everything you need to know.

The BTS singer will head out on the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR this summer marking his first ever tour.

It’ll be in support of his debut album, Happy, and his upcoming second album Echo which is due for release in May 2025.

He’ll stop off in the likes of Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London and Amsterdam for headline arena shows this July and August

Tickets for Jin’s shows are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Ahead of them being released to fans during the presale and general sale, you can find out everything we know so far about ticket prices below.

What are Jin’s ticket prices for his tour?

It’s been confirmed that the tickets for the Amsterdam shows are priced at the following, which are expected to be similar for the London shows.

Rank 1 seats – 263,20€

Rank 2 seats – 196,00€

Rank 3 seats – 162,40€

Rank 4 seats – 117,60€

Rank 5 seats – 89,60€

Rank 6 seats – 67,20€

Soundcheck VIP package – 485,00€

What’s the seating plan?

It’s been confirmed that the show will be fully seated, and this is the seating plan for Jin’s show at London’s O2 Arena:

The seating plan for Jin’s show at London’s O2 Arena. (Ticketmaster)

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale at 12pm local time on Thursday, 1 May via:

In the US tickets will go on general sale at 3pm local time on Wednesday, 30 April via:

To find out about presale details you can read our guide here.

28-29 June – Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

5-6 July – Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

12-13 July – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

17-18 July – Anaheim, United States – Honda Center – tickets

22-23 July – Dallas, United States – American Airlines Center – tickets

26-27 July – Tampa, United States – Amalie Arena – tickets

30-31 July – Newark, United States – Prudential Center – tickets

5-6 August – London, United Kingdom – The O2 Arena – tickets

9-10 August – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – tickets