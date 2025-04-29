Search icon

Music

29th Apr 2025

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

Jonny Yates

These are the ticket prices for Jin’s solo tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Jin ticket prices have been confirmed for his 2025 solo headline tour dates – and this is everything you need to know.

The BTS singer will head out on the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR this summer marking his first ever tour.

It’ll be in support of his debut album, Happy, and his upcoming second album Echo which is due for release in May 2025.

He’ll stop off in the likes of Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London and Amsterdam for headline arena shows this July and August

Tickets for Jin’s shows are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Ahead of them being released to fans during the presale and general sale, you can find out everything we know so far about ticket prices below.

What are Jin’s ticket prices for his tour?

It’s been confirmed that the tickets for the Amsterdam shows are priced at the following, which are expected to be similar for the London shows.

  • Rank 1 seats – 263,20€
  • Rank 2 seats – 196,00€
  • Rank 3 seats – 162,40€
  • Rank 4 seats – 117,60€
  • Rank 5 seats – 89,60€
  • Rank 6 seats – 67,20€
  • Soundcheck VIP package – 485,00€

What’s the seating plan?

It’s been confirmed that the show will be fully seated, and this is the seating plan for Jin’s show at London’s O2 Arena:

Jin seating plan in London
The seating plan for Jin’s show at London’s O2 Arena. (Ticketmaster)

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale at 12pm local time on Thursday, 1 May via:

In the US tickets will go on general sale at 3pm local time on Wednesday, 30 April via:

To find out about presale details you can read our guide here.

What are Jin’s tour dates?

28-29 June – Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

5-6 July – Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

12-13 July – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

17-18 July – Anaheim, United States – Honda Center – tickets

22-23 July – Dallas, United States – American Airlines Center – tickets

26-27 July – Tampa, United States – Amalie Arena – tickets

30-31 July – Newark, United States – Prudential Center – tickets

5-6 August – London, United Kingdom – The O2 Arena – tickets

9-10 August – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,K-pop,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

By Stephen Hurrell

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Peter Andre forced to delete trailer for Jamaican gangster movie amid racism accusations

Film

Peter Andre forced to delete trailer for Jamaican gangster movie amid racism accusations

By Dan Seddon

Noel Gallagher provides update on Oasis tour after meeting with Liam

Enterntainment

Noel Gallagher provides update on Oasis tour after meeting with Liam

By Joseph Loftus

ENHYPEN tour tickets go on sale soon – and this everything fans need to know

Affiliate

ENHYPEN tour tickets go on sale soon – and this everything fans need to know

By Jonny Yates

Loyle Carner announces 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Loyle Carner announces 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

By Ava Keady

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

Canada

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

By Charlie Herbert

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

sensitive

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

By Ava Keady

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

By Ava Keady

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

Russia

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

By Dan Seddon

Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

By Ava Keady

New school uniform rules to affect up to four million children

government

New school uniform rules to affect up to four million children

By Dan Seddon

Peter Andre forced to delete trailer for Jamaican gangster movie amid racism accusations

Film

Peter Andre forced to delete trailer for Jamaican gangster movie amid racism accusations

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories