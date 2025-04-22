Search icon

22nd Apr 2025

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates

BTS star Jin has announced details of a solo world tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on his first ever solo global tour dubbed #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

It’s been confirmed that he’ll headline two nights at London’s O2 Arena on 5-6 August as part of the tour.

Other shows include Amsterdam, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa and Newark, with two arena shows in each city.

It’ll be in support of his debut album, Happy, and his upcoming second album Echo which is due for release in May 2025.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “I’ll Be There”, “Running Wild” and “Don’t Say You Love Me”.

The tour will begin in Goyang, South Korea before heading to Japan for shows in Chiba and Osaka this July before heading to the US and Europe.

Ahead of Jin tickets going on sale for his tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Jin tickets go on sale?

In the UK and Netherlands tickets will go on general sale at 12pm on Thursday, 1 May via:

In the US tickets will go on general sale at 3pm local time on Wednesday, 30 April via:

Interpark is the exclusive retailer for the Goyang shows, with two types of tickets offered: general and VIP. Presale is offered to those with BTS’ global fan club membership and will begin on 28 April and general sale will begin on 29 April.

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, in the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place from 12pm on Tuesday, 29 April. This can be accessed via the O2 mobile app or by logging in at priority.o2.co.uk.

In the US an Army Membership presale takes place from 3pm local time on Tuesday, 29 April.

What are the tour dates?

28-29 June – Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

5-6 July – Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

12-13 July – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

17-18 July – Anaheim, United States – Honda Center – tickets

22-23 July – Dallas, United States – American Airlines Center – tickets

26-27 July – Tampa, United States – Amalie Arena – tickets

30-31 July – Newark, United States – Prudential Center – tickets

5-6 August – London, United Kingdom – The O2 Arena – tickets

9-10 August – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – tickets

