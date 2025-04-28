This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

Presale tickets for Jin’s tour go on sale soon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Fans of Jin can get their hands on presale tickets for his solo headline world tour dates – and this is everything you need to know.

The BTS singer will head out on the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR this summer marking his first ever tour.

It’s been confirmed that he’ll headline two nights at London’s O2 Arena on 5-6 August as part of the tour.

Other shows include Amsterdam, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa and Newark, with two arena shows in each city.

It’ll be in support of his debut album, Happy, and his upcoming second album Echo which is due for release in May 2025.

Ahead of Jin tickets going on sale this week, there’s a chance to secure them during the presale.

You can find out how to access them for Jin’s London shows at the O2 Arena below.

When do Jin presale tickets go on sale?

If you’re in the UK then presale tickets go live at 12pm on Tuesday, 29 April and there’s a number of ways to access them.

The first is for O2 and Virgin customers who can access presale tickets via the O2 app or via priority.o2.co.uk. If you’ve already got an account just log in and choose your preferred date to secure tickets, if you’re eligible and haven’t signed up, make sure you set up an account via O2/Virgin ahead of the presale.

A WEVERSE presale then takes place in the UK at the same time. This is for fans signed up to the platform and you’ll be sent details on how to access it, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

What about other cities?

For the Amsterdam shows presale is available to those with BTS’ global fan club membership, with their membership number serving as the presale code. This can be accessed via Ticketmaster from 12pm on Tuesday, 29 April.

In the US an Army membership presale takes place from 3pm local time on Tuesday, 29 April, with your membership number serving as the presale code. Similar to other cities this can be accessed via Ticketmaster here.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out during the presale, then tickets will go on general sale at 12pm on Thursday, 1 May via:

In the US tickets will go on general sale at 3pm local time on Wednesday, 30 April via:

28-29 June – Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

5-6 July – Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

12-13 July – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

17-18 July – Anaheim, United States – Honda Center – tickets

22-23 July – Dallas, United States – American Airlines Center – tickets

26-27 July – Tampa, United States – Amalie Arena – tickets

30-31 July – Newark, United States – Prudential Center – tickets

5-6 August – London, United Kingdom – The O2 Arena – tickets

9-10 August – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – tickets