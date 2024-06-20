Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

The ‘Queen of Power Ballads’ was diagnosed with Stiff person syndrome in 2022.

A new clip posted to social media shows Celine Dion breaking down in tears as she struggles to sing.

The snippet was taken from the trailer to her new Prime Video documentary.

I Am: Celine Dion will be available to stream on 25 June, and charts the pop icon’s battle with a life-altering neurological condition.

In the film, the Canadian singer reveals the extent to which the illness has hindered her ability to sing. The emotional toll of this can be seen in the clip shared on social media.

The 56-year-old explains how Stiff Muscle Syndrome causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, and detailed when she first started detecting symptoms.

“Seventeen years ago I started to experience some voice spasming, this is the way it started,” she said in the documentary, which is directed by Oscar nominee Irene Taylor.

“I woke up one morning and I had my breakfast, and after having my breakfast, my voice started to go up.

“It freaked me out a little bit, because normally when you’re tired as a singer because you did a show the night before, your voice would go roughly half a key down or one note down.”

She continued: “I was scared, I didn’t know what to do. And today, [I’ve received] the diagnosis. SPS, which is Stiff Person Syndrome.

“It’s in the muscle, it’s in the tendons, it’s in the nerves. You can’t see anything, because it’s not seeable.”

The My Heart Will Go On singer added that it reached a point where she “couldn’t walk”, as she was losing her balance and in “a lot of pain”.

“I can’t use my voice yet,” she said, starting to weep. “Music… I miss it a lot. But also, the people. I miss them.”

A scene shows her attempting to use her voice in a recording booth, but struggling with the action she once found came naturally.

“That’s what happens and it’s very difficult for me to show this to you,” she said, crying.

“I think I was very good… I think I had some stuff that was amazing.”

Last year, Dion was forced to cancel her entire world tour as a result of her health.

I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again… and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage… I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” – Celine xx…

More info👉https://t.co/DHUch7W7OF pic.twitter.com/bgszxVd1za — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 26, 2023

A statement was issued on the singer’s website following the difficult decision. Dion explained that it is best to cancel the tour now rather than postpone shows.

“It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Related Links:

Céline Dion cancels entire world tour as she faces health battle

Celine Dion, 54, diagnosed with incurable neurological disease

Celine Dion can ‘no longer control her muscles’ as she battles incurable neurological disease

Taylor Swift slammed for ‘blanking’ Céline Dion while winning Grammy Award