21st Sep 2023

One in three women say they are more likely to climax if their partner isn’t there

New research doesn’t bode well for the plus ones!

Nearly one in five women say they never commit any time to their own pleasure.

A study of 1,000 women found they typically reserve just 30 minutes a week for ‘me time’, when they indulge in something alone that they enjoy.

The research also revealed seven in 10 consider solo sexual pleasure to be key to their wellness and self-care.

Yet less than half (48 per cent) feel they have enough time to fit it in their schedules.

A spokesperson for celebrity-founded wellness drinks brand G Spot, which commissioned the study to launch its new flavour, ‘Arouse’, said: “We believe taking time for self-pleasure isn’t just an intimate act, it is an act of self-care.

“Pleasure is an essential part of holistic well-being – it is not a selfish pursuit, but the truest form of self-care and discovery.

“We want to empower women to have the confidence to find time for themselves – which we all need and deserve.”

When it comes to sexual pleasure, almost a third (31 per cent) of women are more likely to climax alone than with their partner.

Among the top reasons for this include knowing their body better (63 per cent), tapping into their own fantasies (33 per cent) and not feeling rushed (32 per cent).

Other key factors are feeling more comfortable (26 per cent) and inhibitions and insecurities going out the window (19 per cent).

The top tactics to get in the mood for some self-indulgence include fantasising (28 per cent), watching adult content (26 per cent) and reading erotic literature (23 per cent).

Others include setting up a comfortable space (22 per cent) and having a warm bath or shower (20 per cent).

The majority of women admitted they had an open dialogue with their partner, as three-quarters said they felt comfortable talking about what they do and don’t like in bed with their other half.

Yet 23 per cent of those polled via OnePoll said they do have sexual fantasies or taboos which they haven’t told their partner about.

While one in 10 are not comfortable at all when it comes to talking about their own desires.

And nearly a tenth (nine per cent) hide the fact they own a sex toy from their partner.

On average, women are having sex six times a month – but would ideally be having private moments with a partner at least eight times a month.

The spokesperson from G Spot, which offers non-alcoholic drinks that are low in natural sugars and calories and created by a nutritionist and mixologist, added:

“Every individual’s body is unique, and what brings pleasure can vary greatly.

“Women have an incredible capacity to understand their own bodies, desires, and boundaries, and it’s through self-pleasure, that they unlock the key to their own satisfaction.

“Far too often, the topic of women’s sexuality is viewed as taboo and laden with feelings of guilt.

“Inspiring the confidence in women to do what feels good whether that be in relation to sexual pleasure and wellness – or simply the choices we make around food and drink, is central to our ethos.

“Wellness is due a fresh take – one which is less intense and anxiety inducing and makes you feel good, without guilt or inhibition.”

