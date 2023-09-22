Search icon

22nd Sep 2023

Guy with ‘Toad’ hair reacts after pic of him and his mates in Ibiza goes viral

Charlie Herbert

Ibiza guy Toad hair

‘Fella on right looks like he’s going to go to the bar and order a pint of mead’

A lad who has gone viral for a picture of him and his mates on holiday in Ibiza has reacted to becoming an internet sensation.

The whole thing started when a guy who goes by Cartz posted a picture on social media of him and his mates at Ibiza Rocks festival on Monday (September 18).

He captioned the pic: “Last night was eventful to say the least.”

And something about this picture captured the attention of the internet, in a similar way to how the Four Lads in Jeans did.

In particular, it was Cartz’s trim that people couldn’t get over.

It wasn’t long before the internet did its thing, and people were roasting the fella for his hair.

Many thought the hairstyle was giving medieval vibes, with one person writing: “Fella on right looks like he’s going to go to the bar and order a pint of mead.”

Another stayed with the history vibes by comparing it a character from ITV2 Ancient Rome comedy Plebs.

And someone else reckoned Nintendo character Toad was a more fitting comparison.

Others went for some more straight-forward humour. One person asked: “The little fella on the right, did his mum cut his hair with a knife and fork?”

Another simply wondered: “How’s his mates allowed him to have that haircut and not absolutely roasted him before this?”

Some couldn’t ignore the man bag Cartz was rocking either…

It seems like he’s taken it all in pretty good spirit, replying to plenty of the reactions and posting a meme in the aftermath.

In a later post, he referenced the media attention that the picture has attracted, posting a screenshot of an article with the caption: “If you haven’t ended up on the news, you didn’t do Ibiza like us.”

And he’s even been trying to use his newfound fame to bag a freebie or two, tagging Ibiza Rocks under the picture in a post reading: “This level of exposure deserves a free vip holiday.”

As of yet, it doesn’t seem like the internet reaction to his hair has prompted him to change up the style, so fair play to him for sticking to his style I guess.

