Guy with ‘Toad’ hair reacts after pic of him and his mates in Ibiza goes viral

‘Fella on right looks like he’s going to go to the bar and order a pint of mead’

A lad who has gone viral for a picture of him and his mates on holiday in Ibiza has reacted to becoming an internet sensation.

The whole thing started when a guy who goes by Cartz posted a picture on social media of him and his mates at Ibiza Rocks festival on Monday (September 18).

He captioned the pic: “Last night was eventful to say the least.”

And something about this picture captured the attention of the internet, in a similar way to how the Four Lads in Jeans did.

In particular, it was Cartz’s trim that people couldn’t get over.

It wasn’t long before the internet did its thing, and people were roasting the fella for his hair.

Many thought the hairstyle was giving medieval vibes, with one person writing: “Fella on right looks like he’s going to go to the bar and order a pint of mead.”

when you have the signing of the Magna Carta at 5 and David Guetta at 9 https://t.co/x3zbUPms3Q pic.twitter.com/600dgF2mVV — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) September 19, 2023

Another stayed with the history vibes by comparing it a character from ITV2 Ancient Rome comedy Plebs.

And someone else reckoned Nintendo character Toad was a more fitting comparison.

Lad on the right 30 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/1BYEAWId3b — J R C (@JackARC_) September 19, 2023

Others went for some more straight-forward humour. One person asked: “The little fella on the right, did his mum cut his hair with a knife and fork?”

Another simply wondered: “How’s his mates allowed him to have that haircut and not absolutely roasted him before this?”

Some couldn’t ignore the man bag Cartz was rocking either…

wee man's got his suitcase strapped to him after been advised not to leave valuables in the hotel room — Los Santos Kings (@LosSantosKing5) September 20, 2023

It seems like he’s taken it all in pretty good spirit, replying to plenty of the reactions and posting a meme in the aftermath.

When you're getting violated on Twitter so you try to pack your self away pic.twitter.com/BqP72mNTEa — CartzT30 (@CartzFx) September 19, 2023

In a later post, he referenced the media attention that the picture has attracted, posting a screenshot of an article with the caption: “If you haven’t ended up on the news, you didn’t do Ibiza like us.”

And he’s even been trying to use his newfound fame to bag a freebie or two, tagging Ibiza Rocks under the picture in a post reading: “This level of exposure deserves a free vip holiday.”

As of yet, it doesn’t seem like the internet reaction to his hair has prompted him to change up the style, so fair play to him for sticking to his style I guess.

Related links:

Tourist calls police after being charged more than £500 for one dish in restaurant

Twitch streamer attacked by kangaroo after trying to pet it on live stream