Search icon

Lifestyle

19th Dec 2023

Woman leaves neighbours fuming after building 100ft fence around garden

Charlie Herbert

‘It’s the ugliest fence in the world!’

Neighbour politics and relations can be a delicate balancing act. But one woman doesn’t seem to be too concerned by what her neighbours think, after she went ahead and put up a 100 foot fence around her front garden – all for her dog.

Cindy Copley’s beloved Cocker Spaniel Murphy lost his eyesight in his old age. So, the 66-year-old gran decided the best way to keep him safe was to build a 3ft-tall, 100ft long fence to stop him running on to the road by accident.

Cindy doesn’t like putting Murphy in her back garden as apparently it’s too small, hence her decision to fence off the front garden.

But it’s left her neighbours fuming, with some of them saying it’s ugly and ruins the street.

A neighbour said: “It’s the ugliest fence in the world, what does she even think she’s doing.

“It has upset a few people down this road. I’m furious.”

Another said: “You can’t just put up a big ugly fence on a whim, it should to be done properly through the council and by asking everybody in the street.”

But Cindy doesn’t get what all the fuss is about.

She told the Sun: “It’s just a fence, I can’t see what the problem is? It’s pathetic.

“I can’t get my head round it, it’s to keep Murphy safe from the main road.

“If I knew this was going to cause this much hassle I wouldn’t have put it up.”

Her daughter Kate said the fallout from the fence construction has caused her parents great “stress and anxiety.”

She said: “They are both retired and all they wanted was a safe place for their blind doggo.”

They have received support from some neighbours though, with one local saying it is “nothing but a decent fence.”

“People really will moan about anything and nothing at the same time,” they added.

Another said: “Who actually complains about someone putting up a fence, literally have they got nothing better to do?

“Maybe they didn’t want your kids running in and out of their garden and wanted some privacy good on you keep the fence I wouldn’t take it down.”

Related links:

Topics:

Fence,Neighbours

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman shares hilarious response to neighbour who sent a letter asking family to ‘walk quieter’

Neighbours

Woman shares hilarious response to neighbour who sent a letter asking family to ‘walk quieter’

By Steve Hopkins

Dog owner fined £750 for allowing pet to poo in his own garden

Council

Dog owner fined £750 for allowing pet to poo in his own garden

By Steve Hopkins

Woman leaves neighbours fuming after building 100ft fence around garden

Fence

Woman leaves neighbours fuming after building 100ft fence around garden

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Today is international I Hate Coriander Day

corriander

Today is international I Hate Coriander Day

By Steve Hopkins

Blac Chyna deactivates her $240m OnlyFans account because it’s a ‘dead end’

blac chyna

Blac Chyna deactivates her $240m OnlyFans account because it’s a ‘dead end’

By Charlie Herbert

This simple present wrapping hack should be a huge help this Christmas (video)

Christmas

This simple present wrapping hack should be a huge help this Christmas (video)

By JOE

Watch out Dynamo – check out these brilliant new Snapchat speed features…

Snapchat

Watch out Dynamo – check out these brilliant new Snapchat speed features…

By JOE

GE2015: Would you vote for these men?

feature-homepage

GE2015: Would you vote for these men?

By Matt Stanger

Here are the 20 best countries to visit in your lifetime

Travel

Here are the 20 best countries to visit in your lifetime

By Paul Moore

NASA finds ‘otherworldly’ wreckage on Mars’ surface

NASA finds ‘otherworldly’ wreckage on Mars’ surface

By Nina McLaughlin

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

By Joseph Loftus

EastEnders cancelled tonight as soap replaced in BBC schedule shake-up

EastEnders

EastEnders cancelled tonight as soap replaced in BBC schedule shake-up

By Charlie Herbert

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

numbers

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

By Kieran Galpin

Pepe sent off for 16th time in his career during Porto vs Sporting

Football

Pepe sent off for 16th time in his career during Porto vs Sporting

By Callum Boyle

Football history made as ref has yellow card Uno reversed

Football history made as ref has yellow card Uno reversed

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

How coronavirus brought LaLiga to a halt

Coronavirus

How coronavirus brought LaLiga to a halt

By Reuben Pinder

Giant rats ‘the size of cats’ invading British homes through our toilets, expert warns

animal

Giant rats ‘the size of cats’ invading British homes through our toilets, expert warns

By Kieran Galpin

Edinburgh Fringe Festival with new funnyman Lloyd Griffith

Comedy

Edinburgh Fringe Festival with new funnyman Lloyd Griffith

By Lia Nicholls

Watch former Man United player steal the show with a stunning 97th minute free-kick winner

Fenerbahce

Watch former Man United player steal the show with a stunning 97th minute free-kick winner

By JOE

The best kinds of nickname in football

Football

The best kinds of nickname in football

By Kyle Picknell

A Game of Thrones film looks to be on the way

Film

A Game of Thrones film looks to be on the way

By Tony Cuddihy

Load more stories