Woman leaves neighbours fuming after building 100ft fence around garden

‘It’s the ugliest fence in the world!’

Neighbour politics and relations can be a delicate balancing act. But one woman doesn’t seem to be too concerned by what her neighbours think, after she went ahead and put up a 100 foot fence around her front garden – all for her dog.

Cindy Copley’s beloved Cocker Spaniel Murphy lost his eyesight in his old age. So, the 66-year-old gran decided the best way to keep him safe was to build a 3ft-tall, 100ft long fence to stop him running on to the road by accident.

Cindy doesn’t like putting Murphy in her back garden as apparently it’s too small, hence her decision to fence off the front garden.

But it’s left her neighbours fuming, with some of them saying it’s ugly and ruins the street.

A neighbour said: “It’s the ugliest fence in the world, what does she even think she’s doing.

“It has upset a few people down this road. I’m furious.”

Another said: “You can’t just put up a big ugly fence on a whim, it should to be done properly through the council and by asking everybody in the street.”

But Cindy doesn’t get what all the fuss is about.

She told the Sun: “It’s just a fence, I can’t see what the problem is? It’s pathetic.

“I can’t get my head round it, it’s to keep Murphy safe from the main road.

“If I knew this was going to cause this much hassle I wouldn’t have put it up.”

Her daughter Kate said the fallout from the fence construction has caused her parents great “stress and anxiety.”

She said: “They are both retired and all they wanted was a safe place for their blind doggo.”

They have received support from some neighbours though, with one local saying it is “nothing but a decent fence.”

“People really will moan about anything and nothing at the same time,” they added.

Another said: “Who actually complains about someone putting up a fence, literally have they got nothing better to do?

“Maybe they didn’t want your kids running in and out of their garden and wanted some privacy good on you keep the fence I wouldn’t take it down.”

