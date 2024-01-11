Search icon

Lifestyle

11th Jan 2024

‘I parked in my neighbour’s drive – they’re furious but I don’t see the problem’

Charlie Herbert

'I parked in my neighbour's drive - they're furious but I don't see the problem'

He was accused of being ‘disrespectful’

Finding a parking space can feel like an impossible task at the best of times, so it’s a really luxury if you’ve got your own driveway to use to your heart’s content.

You can sleep peacefully at night knowing that when you’re driving home from work tomorrow, you’ve got a guaranteed parking spot waiting for you.

Or do you?

One man has defended himself after he told his wife parked in his neighbour’s drive, which they weren’t best pleased with.

The neighbours accused the man of lacking respect and said they were “disappointed” in him after his parking antics sparked a furious row – but he doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong.

In a post on the iconic Am I the A**hole subreddit, the man explained that his wife usually comes home first and parks in the garage, so he leaves his car on the driveway in front of it once he arrives.

On the day in question, he got back first and parked in the drive – blocking his wife’s access to the garage.

When she got back, he was in the middle of something so told her to park in their neighbour’s driveway for half an hour. They were on holiday at the time so he assumed they would never find out. Then, when he was free they could rearrange their cars to their usual positions.

What he didn’t count on was another neighbour grassing on them to the owners of the driveway.

The couple then got in touch with th man to let him know they were unhappy with his “disrespectful” parking.

He wrote: “We live in a row of four townhouses, so our houses are all connected. Each house has a garage, and outside each garage is a driveway for that house. My wife parks in the garage and I park in the outside space because my car can’t fit inside.

“Our neighbours have gone away on holiday, leaving their space empty for three days. Today, I got home before my wife and was parked outside. She got home and parked in our neighbour’s drive for half an hour until we moved the cars around so she could park inside because I was busy doing other stuff and couldn’t move my car immediately.

“We then got a message from our neighbours who are still on holiday. One of the other neighbours told them we were parked in their spot. They told me that it had come to their attention that one of our cars was in their driveway.

“They said they understand that they are not home and their driveway is empty, but it was to do with the principle. They said parking there without asking was disappointing and showed a lack of respect.

“I didn’t think it was a problem to park in their empty space for half an hour. I’ve even offered my space to all our neighbours when we went on holiday for a week.”

AITA for parking in my neighbours driveway?
byu/First-Management-511 inAmItheAsshole

There wasn’t much sympathy for him on Reddit though, with several people pointing out that just because he would have no issue with someone using his driveway for a bit, that doesn’t mean others feel the same.

One person wrote: “From their point of view, they don’t want you getting in the habit of parking there. If they don’t nip this in the bud they don’t know how far the behavior will creep. It’s much easier for there to be a blanket ‘no’ in place so they never have to worry about you taking up their parking space and them having to spend time and effort dealing with you.

“Besides, it’s simply not your spot; beyond the practical issues, you should respect their space. Whether you think it’s fine or would offer up your space is irrelevant. You can’t project your values onto others and make decisions for them.”

Another agreed: “This is something neighbors may do, but if so it’s discussed and agreed upon before the vacation. Just because you told your neighbors that your parking spot was available while you were away doesn’t mean theirs are as well.

“And they didn’t know it was only for a half hour. With a lot of people, if you give them an inch they take a mile. So having no context, they put an end to something they didn’t want to develop into a problem before it actually became a problem. If it’s not yours, you don’t get to use it unless it’s been offered. Major thing, minor thing, it doesn’t matter. It’s called manners.”

A third wrote: “Do you also go sit on their deck when they’re not home?

“You had no idea what their plans were for that parking space while they were away. Maybe they had a house sitter coming. Maybe they had repair people coming. Or maybe they just wanted to leave it empty for whatever reason.

“It is their space and you had no right to trespass.”

Related links:

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Topics:

Am I the Asshole,Neighbours,Parking

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman leaves neighbours fuming after building 100ft fence around garden

Fence

Woman leaves neighbours fuming after building 100ft fence around garden

By Charlie Herbert

Dad secretly gives son meat and dairy behind vegan wife’s back

Am I the Asshole

Dad secretly gives son meat and dairy behind vegan wife’s back

By Charlie Herbert

Dad left furious after finding out wife lied about baby’s gender

Am I the Asshole

Dad left furious after finding out wife lied about baby’s gender

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

18 of the funniest fucking things that ever happened in Yorkshire

British

18 of the funniest fucking things that ever happened in Yorkshire

By Rich Cooper

This is the age when you have the best sex of your life

Relationships

This is the age when you have the best sex of your life

By JOE

Jack Grealish says little sister with cerebral palsy is his ‘best friend’

2022 Qatar

Jack Grealish says little sister with cerebral palsy is his ‘best friend’

By Steve Hopkins

Kanye West has finally been suspended from Instagram

Abuse

Kanye West has finally been suspended from Instagram

By Steve Hopkins

Here’s what the colour of your tea says about you as a person

Here’s what the colour of your tea says about you as a person

By Ciara Knight

Marking Justin Bieber’s Instagram poem to Hailey Baldwin like an English teacher

English

Marking Justin Bieber’s Instagram poem to Hailey Baldwin like an English teacher

By Kyle Picknell

Ricky Gervais wants to live long enough to see young generation ‘cancelled’ by the next one

cancel culture

Ricky Gervais wants to live long enough to see young generation ‘cancelled’ by the next one

By Charlie Herbert

Only two Man United players like Jadon Sancho goodbye post

Borussia Dortmund

Only two Man United players like Jadon Sancho goodbye post

By Callum Boyle

Paris Hilton has missing dog cloned into two new dogs

Paris Hilton has missing dog cloned into two new dogs

By Nina McLaughlin

Sony reveal their new car that can be driven by a PS5 controller

Sony reveal their new car that can be driven by a PS5 controller

By Nina McLaughlin

Jurgen Klopp singles out the one Liverpool star ‘everybody loves’

Football

Jurgen Klopp singles out the one Liverpool star ‘everybody loves’

By Callum Boyle

People amazed to see size of world’s largest cruise ship as it prepares for first voyage

Cruise

People amazed to see size of world’s largest cruise ship as it prepares for first voyage

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Pornhub have revealed what people have been searching on their site this XXXmas

Christmas

Pornhub have revealed what people have been searching on their site this XXXmas

By Alan Loughnane

Local conservative club’s wrestling ‘death match’ probed by police

Sport

Local conservative club’s wrestling ‘death match’ probed by police

By Callum Boyle

Sir Michael Parkinson has died aged 88

Michael Parkinson

Sir Michael Parkinson has died aged 88

By Steve Hopkins

Clearing up the confusion around the most bonkers weigh-in day in UFC history

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Clearing up the confusion around the most bonkers weigh-in day in UFC history

By Darragh Murphy

First look at Big Mo’s dramatic return to EastEnders raises loads of questions

First look at Big Mo’s dramatic return to EastEnders raises loads of questions

By Keeley Ryan

Kit Harington ‘will be returning as Jon Snow’ for Game of Thrones sequel

Entertainment

Kit Harington ‘will be returning as Jon Snow’ for Game of Thrones sequel

By Danny Jones

Load more stories