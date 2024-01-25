Woman breaks down in tears after working her first shift in a 9 to 5 job

‘I don’t have time to do anything’

A college grad who recently started her first 9-5 job has taken to TikTok to ask people how they do it.

The TikToker, who goes by the username @brielleybelly123 on the platform, shared a now-deleted video to the platform with tears in her eyes asking the question: “How do you have time for your life?”

In the video, Brielle explains that she’s recently got her first 9-5 and her job is completely in person meaning she has to commute into “the city” which “takes forever”.

Brielle anticipated people in the comments to tell her to “move to the city” but there’s “no way” she could afford to move.

Brielle said that if she wants to get into work on time she has to take the train at 7.30am and only gets home at around 6.15pm at the earliest.

She said: “I don’t have time to do anything. I want to shower, eat my dinner, and go to sleep. I don’t time or energy to cook my dinner either. I don’t have energy to work out, like, that’s out the window.”

Brielle added that it wasn’t her job that she was having problems with but rather the lifestyle of an eight hour working day.

She said: “If it was remote you get off at 5 and you’re home and everything’s fine.”

However she said that because she has to commute to work, the working day doesn’t stop until she’s home.

In the video, Brielle ponders how 9-5 workers have time for friends, family, and dating. She said: “I don’t have time for anything and I’m like so stressed out.”

The video has since been viewed more than one million times since it was initially posted on October 19.

Many people took to the comment section to side with Brielle with one writing: “The 40-hour work week is beyond outdated and your feelings are totally valid.”

Another wrote: “0-hour work week was designed with a homemaker to take care of house tasks. We need dual incomes now, so that’s not possible. No time for anything.”

A third commented: “Gen Z need to collectively move into management posititions and collectively enforce the 4 day work week.” Another said: “Imagine having kids to come home to after that.”

A fifth wrote “I had a crisis when I got my first 9-5 job. I couldn’t believe this was life.”

