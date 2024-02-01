Search icon

Lifestyle

01st Feb 2024

‘My nightmare mother-in-law fed my 10-week-old baby ice cream’

Callum Boyle

Baby ice cream

She claimed her mother-in-law ‘never really liked her’

The parent of a child expressed her horror at her “nightmare mother-in-law” after she fed the 10-week-old baby ice cream.

Posting to a Reddit forum in which advice on how to navigate relationships with their partner’s mothers is discussed the parent, who remained anonymous, explained the backstory.

As well as claiming that her mother-in-law “never really liked her”, the woman even said that she refereed to her as an “incubator” during pregnancy.

She said: “She’s always had this thing of trying to control my husband and make my input or advice seem wrong or like I don’t know what I’m saying or doing”.

To emphasise she was telling the truth, the woman says even her partner’s grandmother has told her daughter to start “being nice” to her.  

Despite constantly telling her not to feed her child ice cream, the mother-in-law defied orders and sneakily gave her 10-week-old their first taste of ice cream over the weekend.

According to the NHS,  products containing cow’s milk should not be given to babies until they are at least six months old as the protein can affect their kidneys.

“I’m assuming it was just the finger-tip full of ice cream. I know this was true because later on she told my husband she did it,” she added.

As a result, the child suffered an upset stomach and also developed a rash which has since gone away. 

“Although she is seemingly fine, I can’t forgive my mother-in-law. She knew it was wrong or she wouldn’t have hid.

“We have repeatedly said no. She’s still too young, we were worried about allergies, and we want to be there for fun stuff like that (when she’s old enough).”

Related links:

Topics:

Baby,Food & Drink,Ice Cream

RELATED ARTICLES

Man divides opinion after saying he refuses to tip anymore

Food & Drink

Man divides opinion after saying he refuses to tip anymore

By Callum Boyle

‘I breastfeed my sister’s baby – people say it’s weird but it should be the norm’

Baby

‘I breastfeed my sister’s baby – people say it’s weird but it should be the norm’

By Charlie Herbert

Former McDonald’s chef explains why the menu rarely changes

Food & Drink

Former McDonald’s chef explains why the menu rarely changes

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

The ‘champagne machine gun’ is the ultimate party weapon

Champagne

The ‘champagne machine gun’ is the ultimate party weapon

By Jordan Gold

Teenager gives birth to twins from two fathers after having sex with them on same day

birth

Teenager gives birth to twins from two fathers after having sex with them on same day

By Tobi Akingbade

Dog owners on high alert as deadly ‘Rot’ disease spreads

Dogs

Dog owners on high alert as deadly ‘Rot’ disease spreads

By JOE

Nobody believes this ‘future NFL star’ is just 12-years-old

American Football

Nobody believes this ‘future NFL star’ is just 12-years-old

By Charlie Herbert

Everton fan clashes with steward after dropping his own kid to grab Anthony Gordon’s shirt

Anthony Gordon

Everton fan clashes with steward after dropping his own kid to grab Anthony Gordon’s shirt

By Danny Jones

VIDEO: Proof from NASA that it’s (mostly) fine to abide by the five-second rule

Food & Drink

VIDEO: Proof from NASA that it’s (mostly) fine to abide by the five-second rule

By Conor Heneghan

Ferrari confirm Lewis Hamilton will join in 2025

Ferrari

Ferrari confirm Lewis Hamilton will join in 2025

By Callum Boyle

Former model and TV star Lisa Murphy dead at 51

lisa murphy

Former model and TV star Lisa Murphy dead at 51

By Joseph Loftus

‘I pulled my toddler out of daycare because staff kept hugging her when she was upset’

Daycare

‘I pulled my toddler out of daycare because staff kept hugging her when she was upset’

By Callum Boyle

The first ever PlayStation 6 exclusive may just have been announced

PlayStation

The first ever PlayStation 6 exclusive may just have been announced

By Stephen Porzio

‘Grans go free’ holiday package launched so you can make memories with grandparents

EasyJet

‘Grans go free’ holiday package launched so you can make memories with grandparents

By Charlie Herbert

Lewis Hamilton could drive for Ferrari as early as next month

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton could drive for Ferrari as early as next month

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Watch this brilliant analysis on Conor McGregor vs Rafael Dos Anjos by Tristar coach (Video)

Conor McGregor

Watch this brilliant analysis on Conor McGregor vs Rafael Dos Anjos by Tristar coach (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Heysel victims remembered by fans as Belgium take on Italy (Video)

Belgium

Heysel victims remembered by fans as Belgium take on Italy (Video)

By Simon Lloyd

Michael Owen reckons there’s a weak-link in Manchester United’s defence

Antonio Valencia

Michael Owen reckons there’s a weak-link in Manchester United’s defence

By Robert Redmond

Nobody watching the Liverpool game can get over Paul Tisdale’s hat (Pics)

Liverpool

Nobody watching the Liverpool game can get over Paul Tisdale’s hat (Pics)

By Ben Kenyon

Cowardly Liverpool do nothing and deserve less

Brendan Rodgers

Cowardly Liverpool do nothing and deserve less

By Nooruddean Choudry

This new revenge drama coming to Sky Atlantic looks both brilliant and extremely dark

Canada

This new revenge drama coming to Sky Atlantic looks both brilliant and extremely dark

By Rudi Kinsella

Load more stories