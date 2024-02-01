‘Grans go free’ holiday package launched so you can make memories with grandparents

If you’re looking to enjoy a holiday with the elderly generations of the family, you’re in luck.

Easyjet have decided to flip the classic ‘kids go free’ deal on its head by offering free travel for grandparents instead.

The airline has launched ‘grans go free’ packages, after research showed that more than half of families had never been on holiday abroad with their grandparents.

A poll of 2,000 British adults, found that 56 per cent of those surveyed said they regretted not spending more time with grandparents and 54 per cent said they were hoping to bring them on future holidays.

More than half (59 per cent) of those surveyed said they wanted to spend more time with the older generations in their family, with 57 per cent saying they wanted to make holiday memories with grandparents.

If you’re going on holiday with easyJet and bringing both your kids and your parents then you have a chance to take advantage of the ‘grans go free’ deal.

From today (February 1) and Monday (February 5) there are 20 offers up for grabs which will add a discount that lets a senior travel abroad for free.

The offer is available for a limited number of customers, with some additional spaces also open on Monday. To qualify, the grandparent must be travelling as part of a family booking with at least one child. Proof of age and relation will be taken upon arrival at the destination hotel.

Matt Callaghan, the chief operating officer at easyJet Holidays, said it was proud to offer “thousands of free kids places” but also wanted “to recognise the grandparents”.

He said: “This research shows how important grandparent and grandchild relationships are and how much can be learned from making time for them. We’ve launched our ‘grans go free’ offer to tighten these important family relationships.”

According to EasyJet Holidays, the most popular destinations for a multi-generational holiday abroad are Spain, Italy and France

