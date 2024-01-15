Search icon

15th Jan 2024

Ferne McCann explains why she drinks her own breast milk

Nina McLaughlin

TOWIE star Ferne McCann has revealed that she drinks her own breast milk

The 33-year-old explained her reasoning why during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch last year.

McCann has two children – six-month-old daughter Finty with Lorri Haines and six-year-old Sunday with her ex Arthur Collins.

“It’s like liquid gold,” she said.

“I’ve come up with all sorts of ideas. I was like, ‘Could you make breast milk into ice cream?’ And then it got me thinking, ‘I actually want to see how well it froths up’, because Lorri loves his macchiato and he’s very particular, so imagine if it froths so I could slip a little bit into his morning coffee.”

“Finty, when she was born, had a little bit of weeping eye, and the community midwives are like, ‘Put a little bit of breast milk on’,” McCann explained.

“If Lorri had a blister I would suggest squeezing a little bit onto the blister, it’d be healed in moments.”

“If it’s good enough for my baby…”

In a recent interview with OK Magazine, the mum of two reiterated her position, and called her breastfeeding experiences “empowering” and “intimate”.

“We know the health benefits and how incredible it is for the baby and for the mother as well,” she said.

“I understand that not everyone can breastfeed. Not every mother can do it physically for various reasons, but for me, it’s been such an empowering, beautiful and very intimate experience.”

“Lots of people think you are attention-seeking, but you’re not,” McCann continued.

“It’s literally capturing a moment of motherhood. For me, it [breastfeeding] has given me complete joy, peace and gratitude.

“I think, especially with motherhood, people online can be opinionated, which is fine. I’ve said before, I welcome the mum police in. It really doesn’t bother me.”

She further discussed her own consumption of her breast milk.

“People are like, ‘Ergh!’ But if it’s good enough for my baby… I would like to froth up some breastmilk and put it into Lorri’s morning coffee,” she laughed.

