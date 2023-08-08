‘I’ve lost three stone by just eating meat, eggs and butter’

‘People expect my farts to be rancid, but I don’t have any’

A mum claims to have lost three stone by eating a “lion diet” of just meat – and says it is the “best thing to happen” to her.

Courtney Luna, 39, had tried every diet in the book but found herself constantly slipping up and struggled to keep the pounds from piling on.

So, the-mum-of-two took the drastic decision to try a ‘lion diet’ of only eating meat and animal products, inspired by her husband, Jeff, 41, seeing a TikTok about it.

Courtney started the diet in May 2022 and initially ate fruit as well, but decided to quickly cut this out when she found herself over-indulging on berries.

She eats a pound of meat a day – typically beef – and snacks on pork rinds, meat sticks, boiled eggs and butter.

At her biggest Courtney was 13st 7lbs but her carnivore diet has seen her drop to a 10st 3lbs.

After years of yo-yoing between diets, Courtney took the drastic decision to go completely animal-based (SWNS)

She credits the diet to cleaning up her acne prone skin and says it is the “best thing” to happen to her.

Courtney, a stay-at-home-mum and content creator, from Orange County, California, US, said: “I have a long history of yo-yo dieting. Nothing worked for me.

“I tried this as I felt so awful. It’s been the best thing to happen to me.

“My mental health has completely changed. My acne has cleared. I’m never gassy.

“I have the food freedom feeling. I’m not obsessively thinking about food anymore.

“Everyone said it’s a fad diet but for me this is my lifestyle. This is what works for me.”

At the start, Courtney continued to eat fruit. But five weeks into the diet she decided to cut this out because she was reaching for sweet berries despite being “full and satisfied.”

She decided to just stick to meat and animal products and claims she’s seen an amazing difference since.

She said: “People expect my farts to be rancid, but I don’t have any. It’s the longest I’ve gone without cheating.

“We can focus on being fit and strong for the kids.”

Courtney now eats a pound to a pound a half a day of meat and typically has two meals a day.

She said: “I have a lot of burger patties and steaks. Sometimes I make a carnivore pizza – made from pork rinds.”

She explained that she has “a lot of butter” in her diet, and will often just “take a bite” of the stuff.

Courtney and her husband Jeff don’t have any carbohydrates or sugar in their diet and say their children – three and five – are “animal based”.

Her husband and two children also follow an animal based diet (SWNS)

She creates recipes such as carnivore caramel candies by melting a 227g pack of butter before pouring it into moulds and letting them set in the fridge.

The couple also do a cold plunge every other morning and get out for walks and exercise when they can.

Courtney is hoping to lose another stone to get to her goal but plans to keep going with her ‘lion diet’ as she knows sees it as a lifestyle change.

It goes without saying that this diet is not recommended by doctors or nutritionists, as it lacks fibre and antioxidants and is high in fat and cholesterol.

According to the Eatwell Guide, a healthy, balanced diet should include:

At least five portions of a variety of fruit and vegetables

Meals based on higher fibre starchy foods such as potatoes, bread, rice and pasta

Dairy or dairy alternatives

Some beans, pulses, fish, eggs, meat and other protein

Small amounts of unsaturated oils and spreads

Plenty of fluids

