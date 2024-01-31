Search icon

31st Jan 2024

Animal shelter launches ‘neuter your ex’ special ahead of Valentine’s Day

Nina McLaughlin

“Because some things shouldn’t breed.”

An animal shelter has caused a ruckus online after announcing a ‘neuter your ex’ scheme for Valentine’s Day.

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey, shared a post to Instagram announcing the scheme, which encourages people to donate $50 (£39) to get a feral cat neutered and named after their ex.

“That’s right, for just $50 Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center will name a feral cat after your ex,” they wrote in the post.

“The cat will then be spayed or neutered before being released back to their colony as part of our trap-neuter-return(TNR) program.

“TNR is a vital component of feral cat population control as it breaks the breeding cycle and stops the birth of unwanted cats in our community.

“Your donation ensures we can offer spay/neuter surgery at a reduced cost for community cats and their caregivers in need.”

Although first names and nicknames are completely fair game, the adoption centre confirmed that they were not allowing full names, so if you fear you may end up having a feral cat strolling round with the exact same name, fear not.

Eric Schwartz, the centre’s director for development, spoke to CBS News about the scheme, which quickly went viral.

“It’s absolutely taken off,” he said. “A group of us were in a meeting talking about some fun ways to raise money over Valentine’s Day. We were discussing a petagram. A board member mentioned that an idea had come through a volunteer about ‘neuter your ex.’”

He continued: “Because whether they want to talk about it openly or not, I think an image or a name comes into their mind. So it’s just kind of taken off and we’re certainly appreciative of the attention that it can bring to these animals.”

“Our spay and neuter and release program allows us to get some of these stray cats off the streets,” he concluded.. “Obviously, it’s a cycle that needs to be broken or at least limited. And to keep these strays off the street is a big help.”

