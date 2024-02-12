Search icon

Food

12th Feb 2024

Heinz and Cathedral City combine for tin of cheesy beans in time for Valentine’s

Nina McLaughlin

Heinz has launched what might be its best collaboration yet…

Baked beans are an absolute staple of the British diet.

On toast, on a potato, on a full English – us Brits will eat beans wherever, whenever.

The average Brit eats beans a whopping 57 times a year, with a quarter of people claiming to eat them more than twice a week.

However, there is one classic combo that nearly half of people back as being the country’s best food combinations – beans and cheese, of course.

The majority of bean lovers (64%) think that the humble baked bean is improved by a sprinkling of cheese.

But have you ever dreamed of getting that delicious beans-and-cheese combo without having to go through the faff of grating your own cheddar?

Well, Heinz is finally making those dreams come true.

The bean brand is launching a collaboration with Cathedral City just in time for Valentine’s Day, because they are the ultimate hot couple, right?

To get your hands on a tin you’ll have to be quick, though.

The brand are releasing 500 cans on Valentine’s Day exclusively on heinztohome.co.uk for an RRP of £1.80.

For those who aren’t quite as desperate to try out the new flavour, the Heinz x Cathedral City collab will be in shops nationwide from February 21.

