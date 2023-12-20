Search icon

Lifestyle

20th Dec 2023

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

Steve Hopkins

‘I just don’t want you to do this to me anymore’

Emily Ratajkowski wants comedian Celeste Barber to stop making fun of her Instagram posts and has issued a plea to the comedian to stop parodying her.

The 40-year-old Australian has gained a cult following off the stage for humorously recreating celebrities’ Instagram posts. But the target of the posts, haven’t always found them quite as amusing.

Ratajkowski spoke about Barber in an episode of her High Low podcast after having a bit of history with her.

The 31-year-old blocked the comedian in 2021 after she mocked one of the model’s swimwear campaigns, captioning it: “We are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here’s my a**.”

Barber noted the conflict during an interview with Fitzy and Wippa on Australia’s Nova radio station, saying: “I don’t think Emily is a fan. That’s OK, she’s allowed to not love it. But she blocked me.”

The post had also faced criticism from Barber’s followers who claimed it was an example of “internalised misogyny” and blamed women for being objectified if they showed off their body.

Speaking about the drama on her podcast, Ratajkowski said: “This whole drama with Celeste has been blown out of proportion. In general, I find her to be really funny. But, [the] message I was trying to send to her was, ‘I just don’t want you to do this to me anymore.'”

She continued: “[I want] to be able to do my thing, whether that be writing about my terrifying experiences in an industry that doesn’t protect women and young girls and femme-presenting people while also having a bathing suit line.”

At the time of Barber’s post, Ratajkowski had written a post in The Cut titled ‘Buying Myself Back’ about other people using her image for their own gain without her consent.

She added: “I was like, I’m not giving her my consent for this joke anymore. It just landed at a specific time for me.”

Ratajkowski confirmed that she has no ill will toward Barber but finds her style of humour to be inherently misogynistic about women who put their bodies on display, explaining: “We really love to pick on female influencers, like they are considered the trash, lamest, most cringe, most embarrassing people on the planet.

“I fundamentally find that to be sexist. Yeah, no s**t women want to be influencers – it’s one of the ways that women have learned to be successful and make money. They’re hustling.”

Related links:

Topics:

Emily Ratajkowski,Instagram

RELATED ARTICLES

Expert reveals how to beat the afternoon slump

Advice

Expert reveals how to beat the afternoon slump

By Jack Peat

Facebook and Instagram users will have to pay monthly fee for ad-free access

Facebook

Facebook and Instagram users will have to pay monthly fee for ad-free access

By Steve Hopkins

‘Horrified’ mum forced to leave Barbie movie with her daughter after 10 minutes

Barbie

‘Horrified’ mum forced to leave Barbie movie with her daughter after 10 minutes

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Men with flashy cars really could have ‘small d**k energy’, study confirms

Andrew Tate

Men with flashy cars really could have ‘small d**k energy’, study confirms

By Jack Peat

We’ve figured out how you can score an invite to the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle

We’ve figured out how you can score an invite to the Royal Wedding

By Ciara Knight

Video: Man at concert dancing like your dad doing a dad dance in Dadville

Music

Video: Man at concert dancing like your dad doing a dad dance in Dadville

By JOE

Happy Birthday Mo Farah, Chris Hoy and Steve Redgrave

Birthdays

Happy Birthday Mo Farah, Chris Hoy and Steve Redgrave

By JOE

“I got my lips tattooed and now people say I look like a Monsters Inc character”

“I got my lips tattooed and now people say I look like a Monsters Inc character”

By Joseph Loftus

Man nearly suffers collapsed lung after masturbating

collapsed lung

Man nearly suffers collapsed lung after masturbating

By Kieran Galpin

Brutal cold sweeping UK is leaving people ‘wiped out’ after Christmas parties

Brutal cold sweeping UK is leaving people ‘wiped out’ after Christmas parties

By Joseph Loftus

PlayStation 5 gamers could be set to receive a substantial payout from Sony

Gaming

PlayStation 5 gamers could be set to receive a substantial payout from Sony

By JOE

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By JOE

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

By Joseph Loftus

Earth just received a laser-beamed cat video from 19 million miles away

Earth just received a laser-beamed cat video from 19 million miles away

By Nina McLaughlin

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

Cancer

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Kevin Hart reacts brilliantly to being mistaken for Chris Rock by fan

Chris Rock

Kevin Hart reacts brilliantly to being mistaken for Chris Rock by fan

By Nooruddean Choudry

Former Manchester United footballer gets ripped after losing 5 stone with this diet plan (Pics)

Bodybuilding

Former Manchester United footballer gets ripped after losing 5 stone with this diet plan (Pics)

By Ben Kenyon

Newsnight replaces end credits with list of ministerial resignations set to Bittersweet Symphony

Boris Johnson

Newsnight replaces end credits with list of ministerial resignations set to Bittersweet Symphony

By Jack Peat

QUIZ: Can you name these Oasis songs from a single lyric?

Music

QUIZ: Can you name these Oasis songs from a single lyric?

By Paul Moore

I spent an entire day watching ‘Johny Johny’ videos and achieved true enlightenment

Johny Johny

I spent an entire day watching ‘Johny Johny’ videos and achieved true enlightenment

By Ciara Knight

You probably won’t agree with Robbie Savage’s logic for selling Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool

You probably won’t agree with Robbie Savage’s logic for selling Philippe Coutinho

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories