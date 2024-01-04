Search icon

04th Jan 2024

Close friends of 30 years create ‘tiny town’ so they can enjoy retirement together

Joseph Loftus

‘It’s like a Disney movie out here’

A group of four couples who have been best friends for the last 20 years have decided to build a community of tiny houses so that they can be neighbours with one another in their own community.

The group bought land by the Llano river, around an hour outside of Austin, Texas, before hiring an architect to build four small vacation homes along with communal space.

The community, dubbed as Bestie Row, is being used as a space for the couples to live in, reconnect with nature, and take a break from their busy lives.

The community is environmentally conscious and works as a great place for them to minimize their carbon footprint – for instance, the roofs collect rainwater which preserves water in the area.

The area is a place for the couples to gather for drinks, meals, and a good laugh.

Amazingly, each home was constructed so that every couple had a great view of the Llano River without obstructing each other’s view.

While the couples don’t live there 365 days a year, they spend a lot of time there, especially during holidays like July Fourth and Thanksgiving.

Speaking to Garden and Gun, one of the residents, Jodi Zipp, explained: “It’s like a Disney movie out here. We have hare, bobcat, deer, and all kinds of birds. As we spend more and more time here, we find more and more.”

Living the dream.

