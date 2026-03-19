Shoppers rush to buy ‘amazing’ egg chair that’s less than £100

'Even better than the pictures'

Shoppers are snapping up this 'value for money' egg chair that's less than £100 on Amazon.

With spring weather finally arriving, you might be thinking of giving your garden a makeover in time for summer.

Well, this Vita5 Hanging Egg Chair could be the perfect addition, it comes in three colours: beige, light grey, and dark grey.

The beige option is cheapest at £99.95, while the dark grey and light grey are slightly higher at £149.95 on the Amazon website.

Plus if you're a Prime member you can get free next day delivery on the beige version, so it'll be here in time for the sunshine.

The stylish chair features a 100L x 100W cm design with a maximum weight of 150 kilograms, with shoppers noting that it's 'easy to assemble'.

The egg chair is foldable and has a comfortable cushion with soft padding and can be used both indoors and outside or on a balcony, while its four stable feet stop it from tilting.

More than 400 shoppers have tried and tested the egg chair, giving it an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon.

One customer said: "I am really very satisfied with this product. I am happy, I chose this hanging chair after searching for very long online and in stores.

"It is very easy to assemble (one person's job) and the quality is very good, even better than in the pictures on Amazon. It's pretty and very comfortable. A real relaxing nest."

Another wrote: "A must buy. Absolutely amazing, so comfy a real pleasure to sit in at the end of the day and just relax. Moves freely so can look all around your garden."

While a third said: "Very easy to assemble, very comfortable, folds away easily and looks fab. Highly recommend."

Others said it's "value for money, easy to put up and really comfortable" and "after looking at many hanging egg chairs, finally went for this".