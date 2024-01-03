Search icon

Entertainment

03rd Jan 2024

Richard Madeley slammed by fans as he tells Laura Tobin she’s put on a lot of weight

Joseph Loftus

‘You’ve put on a lot of weight’

Richard Madeley has been blasted online after commenting on a female co-stars weight while live on air.

The controversial Good Morning Britain host, who has frequently been compared to Alan Partridge, was reunited with Susanna Reid and weather presenter Laura Tobin when he made the questionable comment.

During their first show of 2024, Madeley commented on Laura Tobin’s weight, saying: “Laura can now do her cross studio walk on the weather forecast. You’ve put on a lot of weight with the lack of exercise haven’t you.”

Laura, who appeared a little red-faced by the remark, laughed it off and said: “Thanks Richard! Just the mid part. It’s that extra mince pie. It’s been nearly a month so I shall practise.”

Susanna then jumped to Laura’s defence saying: “Well, you wouldn’t be the only one Laura, because I ate for Britain.”

@thedailystar

Richard Madeley makes weight gain jibe to Good Morning Britain co-star #dailystar #tv #lauratobin #richardmadeley #gmb #itv

♬ original sound – Daily Star ⭐️

That’s when Madeley said, to an audience of laughter, “We’re not getting on this morning” to which Susanna responded saying: “Your New Year’s Resolution needs to be not to offend Laura Tobin.”

Laura had the final say on the matter saying: “I’m just going to take a long waddle across the studio later Richard.”

However while to some it appeared as just some light-hearted banter amongst colleagues, others on X were less than impressed with one person writing: “Madeley is bonkers! ‘You put on weight over x’ what a k**b!”

Another wrote: “Madeley/Partridge trying his best to upset Laura today.”

A third commented: “Richard literally has no tact. He was so rude to Laura and encouraging Lorraine to drink when she just said she was doing Dry January. He really needs to go cos he’s offensive.”

What do you think?

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Nearly 200 names linked to Jeffrey Epstein have been released

Nearly 200 names linked to Jeffrey Epstein have been released

By Joseph Loftus

Ally Pally crowd drown out trophy presentation with chants of ‘there’s only one Luke Littler’

Darts

Ally Pally crowd drown out trophy presentation with chants of ‘there’s only one Luke Littler’

By Callum Boyle

Luke Humphries opens up on mental health battles after World Darts Championship win

Darts

Luke Humphries opens up on mental health battles after World Darts Championship win

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

David the chimp from Attenborough’s Dynasties documentary was found beaten to death

David Attenborough

David the chimp from Attenborough’s Dynasties documentary was found beaten to death

By Paul Moore

Video: Watch this funny Fast and Furious 7 parody

Comedy

Video: Watch this funny Fast and Furious 7 parody

By JOE

American Horror Story season eight will be Murder House and Coven crossover

American Horror Story

American Horror Story season eight will be Murder House and Coven crossover

By James Dawson

Chris Hemsworth to play Hulk Hogan in new biopic

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth to play Hulk Hogan in new biopic

By Rudi Kinsella

QUIZ: Only Game of Thrones fans that get 100% in this test can join the Night’s Watch

Game of Thrones

QUIZ: Only Game of Thrones fans that get 100% in this test can join the Night’s Watch

By Paul Moore

NFL responds after Eminem takes knee at Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem

NFL responds after Eminem takes knee at Super Bowl halftime show

By Charlie Herbert

Luke Humphries says Luke Littler is ‘one of the best players in the world’

Darts

Luke Humphries says Luke Littler is ‘one of the best players in the world’

By Callum Boyle

Luke Humphries defeats Luke Littler to win World Darts Championships

Darts

Luke Humphries defeats Luke Littler to win World Darts Championships

By Callum Boyle

How to watch Luke Littler darts final tonight if you don’t have a Sky subscription

Darts

How to watch Luke Littler darts final tonight if you don’t have a Sky subscription

By JOE

Halle Berry fans spot nasty detail in swimsuit photo

Halle Berry fans spot nasty detail in swimsuit photo

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix viewers praise Michelle Keegan after binge-watching new thriller Fool Me Once

harlan coben

Netflix viewers praise Michelle Keegan after binge-watching new thriller Fool Me Once

By Nina McLaughlin

Actress Carrie Bernans rushed to hospital and ‘unable to walk’ after being hit by car

Actress Carrie Bernans rushed to hospital and ‘unable to walk’ after being hit by car

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Emotional Megan Rapinoe blasts ‘cruel’ Supreme Court abortion ruling

abortion

Emotional Megan Rapinoe blasts ‘cruel’ Supreme Court abortion ruling

By Simon Lloyd

Video: Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez scores brave diving header at Copa America

Alexis Sanchez

Video: Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez scores brave diving header at Copa America

By Tom Victor

Jose Mourinho suggests he should have a new title after failing to land transfer targets

Ed Woodward

Jose Mourinho suggests he should have a new title after failing to land transfer targets

By Robert Redmond

Jack Reacher author Lee Child on the art of headbutting, Brexit and his new novel Past Tense

Books

Jack Reacher author Lee Child on the art of headbutting, Brexit and his new novel Past Tense

By Kyle Picknell

LeBron James drops first sneak peek at new Space Jam jerseys

LeBron James

LeBron James drops first sneak peek at new Space Jam jerseys

By Alan Loughnane

Six hilarious moments you might’ve missed on last night’s GBBO

GBBO

Six hilarious moments you might’ve missed on last night’s GBBO

By Ciara Knight

Load more stories