Richard Madeley slammed by fans as he tells Laura Tobin she’s put on a lot of weight

‘You’ve put on a lot of weight’

Richard Madeley has been blasted online after commenting on a female co-stars weight while live on air.

The controversial Good Morning Britain host, who has frequently been compared to Alan Partridge, was reunited with Susanna Reid and weather presenter Laura Tobin when he made the questionable comment.

During their first show of 2024, Madeley commented on Laura Tobin’s weight, saying: “Laura can now do her cross studio walk on the weather forecast. You’ve put on a lot of weight with the lack of exercise haven’t you.”

Laura, who appeared a little red-faced by the remark, laughed it off and said: “Thanks Richard! Just the mid part. It’s that extra mince pie. It’s been nearly a month so I shall practise.”

Susanna then jumped to Laura’s defence saying: “Well, you wouldn’t be the only one Laura, because I ate for Britain.”

That’s when Madeley said, to an audience of laughter, “We’re not getting on this morning” to which Susanna responded saying: “Your New Year’s Resolution needs to be not to offend Laura Tobin.”

Laura had the final say on the matter saying: “I’m just going to take a long waddle across the studio later Richard.”

Madeley is bonkers!, 'you put weight on over x', what a knob #gmb — Roytheboy1957 (@Roy_the_boyo) January 2, 2024

However while to some it appeared as just some light-hearted banter amongst colleagues, others on X were less than impressed with one person writing: “Madeley is bonkers! ‘You put on weight over x’ what a k**b!”

Another wrote: “Madeley/Partridge trying his best to upset Laura today.”

Who hasn't? Leave her the hell alone, it's literally 2 days into the NY ye animals — Killy ♀ (@Zee_Pheemales) January 2, 2024

A third commented: “Richard literally has no tact. He was so rude to Laura and encouraging Lorraine to drink when she just said she was doing Dry January. He really needs to go cos he’s offensive.”

