Heathrow’s most memorable moments as airport turns 80

This month marks 80 years since Heathrow first welcomed passengers

Pictures showcasing some of Heathrow's most iconic moments as it celebrates its 80th birthday have been revealed.

This month marks a major milestone for UK aviation, as Heathrow celebrates 80 years since it welcomed its first passengers on 25 March 1946 - the start of its journey to become the world’s most connected airport.

Officially opened as ‘London Airport’ in 1946 following two years of construction, its first flight in the newly post-war era was a converted Lancaster bomber called Starlight that flew to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In its first year, 63,000 passengers had taken to the skies, compared to the 84.5 million who jetted off from Europe’s most reliable and punctual hub in 2025 – its busiest year to date.

Renamed Heathrow in September 1966, the airport has seen many iconic moments in its 80 years of operation, from The Beatles’ return home from a US tour to England Rugby bringing home the World Cup.

And alongside passenger flights, Heathrow has also become a key departure point for UK exports, helping British businesses connect with global markets around the world.

Ross Baker, Heathrow’s chief customer officer, said: “Over the last 80 years, Heathrow has been the backdrop to some of Britain’s most memorable moments – from landmark arrivals and maiden flights, to the everyday reunions that matter most.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we’re proud of the role it has played in people’s lives, British culture and the UK economy, and remain focused on delivering an airport that serves our customers and the nation for decades to come.”

Most memorable Heathrow moments

1946: Tents as terminals and first flights

Early passenger terminals were ex‑military marquees which formed a tented village that was basic but comfortable and equipped with floral‑patterned armchairs, settees and small tables containing vases of fresh flowers.

However, in winter, due to a lack of heating, they could be bitterly cold, and in the summer the walls were removed to allow the breeze to blow through.

In these early stages, passengers walked across wooden duckboards to protect their footwear from the muddy airfield as they reached their aircraft.

1952: Queen Elizabeth II returns home to mourn her father’s death

King George VI died on 6th February 1952 while Princess Elizabeth was on a Commonwealth tour with Prince Philip.

Instantly becoming Queen Elizabeth II upon his death at just 25, she and Prince Philip cut short their trip to Kenya.

She was informed of the news by Prince Philip and became the first monarch to accede to the throne while abroad in more than 200 years.

With the remainder of the tour cancelled, she flew back to the UK the following day and is seen leaving the plane at Heathrow wearing all black.

She was met at the steps of the aircraft by senior politicians and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Winston Churchill, before returning to Clarence House.

1964: The Beatles are mobbed post-American tour

Before 1964, British pop acts almost never succeeded in the United States until The Beatles stepped on a flight from the London airport.

As they boarded on 7th February 1964, surrounded by thousands of screaming fans after only one US number one single, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, George Harrison and Paul McCartney embarked on a tour that propelled them from UK heartthrobs to worldwide fame.

Their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show a few days later was watched by an estimated 73 million viewers, roughly 40 per cent of the entire US population at the time.

By April of the same year, they held the top five positions on the US singles chart simultaneously.

Their return on 22nd February 1964 was celebrated as a triumph not just for music fans but for the entire country, sparking an invasion of British music across the Atlantic.

1970: Heathrow welcomes the first Boeing 747 Jumbo to Britain

The 361 passenger Boeing 747 arrived for the first time on UK soil in January 1970.

And the plane itself had a cruising speed of 625 miles per hour, cutting the journey time to London by 30 minutes.

This image shows the captain and crew walking away from the ‘Pan Am’ jumbo.

And the 747, dubbed the ‘Queen of the skies’ revolutionised travel as the world’s first twin-aisle plane.

1976: Concorde commercial flights take to the air from Heathrow

Seven years after Concorde’s maiden test flight, on 21st January 1976 the first commercial flights took place, leaving Heathrow for Bahrain at 11:40am.

A simultaneous flight also departed from Paris to Rio via Dakar as part of its launch.

One passenger on board the maiden commercial flight was Bob Ingham, a superfan of Concorde who saved for three years to buy his ticket.

Wearing a ‘sunrise’ headdress and silver face paint with white and purple robes, he became a popular figure widely covered in the media.

Fast-forward 47 years and British Airways carried out the final Concorde flight from Heathrow’s Terminal 1.

1986: Prince Charles and Diana open Terminal 4

On 1st April 1986 Prince Charles and Princess Diana opened the airport’s Terminal 4.

The then-Prince had his arm in a sling following a gardening accident in which he hit and broke his index finger while hammering a stake into the ground.

As a result, he struggled to cut the ribbon, and Diana stepped in to steady the scissors as they completed the opening together.

The moment attracted considerable media attention and humanised the formalities traditionally associated with the royal family.

1998: Tony Blair officially opens rail link to Heathrow

Prime Minister Tony Blair officially opened the Heathrow Express on 23rd June 1998, a new high-speed rail link between the airport and London Paddington station.

Blair spoke to Claire Pick, the driver of the train, part of a privately financed £450 million project creating a 15‑minute journey from central London to the airport.

2002: John Travolta flies into Heathrow

In a campaign to rebuild confidence in airline travel following the 9/11 attacks, Hollywood actor and self-confessed “airline geek” John Travolta partnered with Qantas to fly his vintage Boeing 707, formerly of the airline, to 10 countries.

The actor said the moment he was presented with his Qantas golden wings was “one of the proudest of my life”, and he took as much pride in them as in his two Oscar nominations.

He was photographed from the cockpit window holding a Union Jack flag on 19th August 2002 and flew more than 30,000 miles between Auckland, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, London, Rome, Paris, Frankfurt, New York and Los Angeles.

2003: England Rugby return home victorious

England’s victorious rugby team landed on Tuesday 25th November 2003 from Sydney after bringing home the World Cup following Jonny Wilkinson’s decisive extra‑time drop goal.

Fans surrounded Terminal 4 to welcome them home, and crowds broke into “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot”, despite the team arriving at 4:35am.

The trophy itself had its own seat reserved on the aircraft, with the win considered the country’s greatest sporting achievement since the 1966 football World Cup.

Fans surrounded the team’s coach to welcome their heroes home.

2003: Heathrow becomes home to iconic movie moments

A now-Christmas classic, one of Love Actually’s most memorable scenes was filmed in Heathrow’s Terminal 3 building.

Starring Olivia Olson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Joanna and Sam, the pair exchange an innocent and heartfelt moment as he chases her to say goodbye as she boards her flight home.

The film opens with real shots of travellers reuniting, as well as a final scene that reunites key characters such as David and Natalie, played by Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon.

2008: Queen Elizabeth opens Terminal 5

Accompanied by Prince Philip, the Queen officially opened Heathrow’s Terminal 5 on Friday 14th March 2008.

Her Majesty addressed 800 guests and described it as a ‘21st‑century gateway to Britain’ and declared it ‘ready for business’.

To mark the occasion, a specially commissioned 30‑strong choir performed, with the terminal formally opening to passengers on 28th March.

Passengers would go on to vote Terminal 5 as the best airport terminal in the world for several years, cementing its reputation as a benchmark for service and design.

2013: Major milestone at Heathrow as British Airways takes delivery of double‑decker planes

Heathrow became the home base to the Airbus A380 in 2013 as British Airways became the first UK airline to operate the world’s largest aircraft.

The first and only full‑length double‑deck airliner can carry 500 passengers, and the airline became the first in Europe to use both the Airbus A380 and the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to carry more travellers without increasing flight numbers with the airport a crucial hub.

2016: Olympic heroes return home from Rio

Team GB were the first of any Olympic team to surpass the number of medals won on home soil after hosting.

Sixty seven medals were won in Brazil’s second most populous city, beating the 65 secured four years prior at the London 2012 games.

Tom Daley, who won bronze in the Men’s 10 metre synchronised diving event, posed for pictures in Heathrow’s Terminal 5 upon returning home.

Daley made his debut at the 2008 games and later retired in 2024 having secured four Olympic medals in total.

2020: Coronavirus impacts travel worldwide

Following a ban on all non‑essential travel due to the Coronavirus pandemic on 17th March 2020, the country went into national lockdown six days later, halting all travel.

As a result, Europe’s busiest airport had to close its doors, operating only essential flights in and out of the country.

With restrictions largely lifted in early 2022, demand rebounded and 2024 saw a recovery to pre‑pandemic passenger levels.

2026: Work begins on the planning application for a third runway at Heathrow

Following Government support in early 2025 and the confirmation of Heathrow’s scheme later that year, approved new investment to kick‑start work on the planning application for a third runway, marking a significant step forward for the UK’s most important growth project.

Fully funded by private investment, expansion will deliver more flights and more airlines at Heathrow - meaning greater choice and lower fares for holidaymakers.