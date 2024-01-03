13-year-old becomes the first known person to ever beat Tetris

AI has previously been the only thing to beat the classic game

A teenager has become the first person to ever knowingly beat Tetris.

13-year-old Willis Gibson from Oklahoma accomplished the feat last month during a stream of the game.

He began playing the game when he was 11, and played three to five hours a day to get to this level.

But how does one exactly ‘beat’ Tetris, I hear you ask.

Well, for a long time, it was believed that level 30 was the highest the game would allow, as after that the screen crashed.

Thor Aackerlund proved this with his ‘hypertapping’ technique back in 2010.

However, Gibson has proven that Tetris does go above and beyond.

The teenager managed to get to level 157 before the game crashed. It took him 38 minutes in total.

“I came into the tournament hoping to get top 16, and I overshot it,” he told StillWater News Press.

“It was really fun to see everybody I had known online. I was more just like excited to be there. I wasn’t too nervous.”