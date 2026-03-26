Starbucks barista leaves ‘flirty note’ on cup but it seriously backfires

“Smooth, not going to lie” said one user

A “flirty” message that was written on her coffee cup left a Starbucks customer red-faced, however the barista most likely did not want such a reaction.

As is typical for coffee shops, baristas scribble brief notes on your coffee cups, gestures which may lift your spirits as a customer.

A barista at Starbucks, however, may have discovered the hard way that these messages aren’t always interpreted as they were intended.

One such customer even announced that she’s “never going back” to the place where she was served her coffee, because her cup has a “secret message” on it.

On TikTok, identical twins Ari and Noe Chance, known as Chance twins, posted a clip in which one of the sisters is holding up a coffee cup that had the phrase “secret message” written at the top, with a large arrow directing downwards to the small print at the bottom.

That part of the bottom is the one that cautions customers that the beverage inside their cup is hot.

The text at the bottom would normally inform customers: “Careful, the beverage you're about to enjoy is extremely hot.”

However, the text had several words crossed out, and it was a creative way to deliver a “flirty” note.

Instead, it read: “Careful, you're extremely hot.”

It appeared that this left one of the twins embarrassed by the incident, who indicated in the caption of her clip that she wouldn't be able to return to that Starbucks branch again.

“What just happened at Starbucks? Never going back there”, she wrote.

The clip, which was uploaded in 2022, now has nearly 3 million likes after going viral.

Some viewers found the gesture “cute” and romantic, while one person wrote “that was smooth, not going to lie”.

But some others disagreed, wondering how many other customers had received a similar message from the barista.

“I'm wondering how many other girls he did that to”, another wrote.

And then, there were the sceptical commenters, with some suggesting that the woman might have actually faked it all, for the sake of engagement.