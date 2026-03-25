Barbecue season is (nearly) upon us

Britain’s favourite barbecue foods have been revealed – with beef burgers, pork sausages and sides such as fresh salad topping the rankings.

A study of 1,956 BBQ fans ranked barbecue mains and sides into four tiers - with ‘BBQ royalty’ at the top, followed by ‘tasty crowd pleasers’ and ‘hidden gems’, with ‘divides opinion’ the lowest tier.

Other top tier items included chicken skewers and chicken burgers, along with sides including chips, coleslaw, potato salad, corn on the cob and jacket potatoes.

At the other end of the rankings, foods placed in the lowest tier included items such as kofta kebabs, tuna steaks, grilled courgette and cauliflower steaks.

The findings suggest, while traditional favourites remain firm staples, those polled are still open to sampling new or non-traditional foods on the grill.

Nearly half (45 per cent) revealed they’d be willing to try mushroom ‘steaks’, while 44 per cent would be open to giving the likes of pineapple spears or halloumi slabs a go.

Commissioned by Calor, the research found those polled attended around three (2.5) BBQs on average during the past 12 months – and hosted around two (1.9) over the same period.

A fifth (20 per cent) typically attend their first of the year in June - but 17 per cent will have attended one or more before April is out.

A spokesperson for fuel supplier Calor said: “When it comes to barbecues, the classics really do reign supreme, with familiar favourites like burgers and sausages earning their place at the top.

“It’s interesting to see how sides play such a big role too, with staples like chips, coleslaw and potato salad ranking highly.

“But what the research really shows is that a great BBQ is about far more than just what’s on the grill.

“It’s about atmosphere, good company and making memories together outside.

“As outdoor cooking grows in popularity, people are experimenting with new recipes and ways to cook and entertain outdoors, while investing more in their outdoor spaces.

“Even unpredictable British weather doesn’t seem to dampen enthusiasm, with many happy to fire up the BBQ come rain or shine.”

In addition to ranking food items, the study found a great BBQ is about far more than the menu.

Nearly three quarters (74 per cent) said eating or cooking outdoors improves their mood, while 87 per cent believe BBQs are a great way to bring people together.

The nostalgia factor is strong too – with nearly two thirds (63 per cent) revealing they have happy memories of family BBQs growing up.

Despite Britain’s famously unpredictable weather, many BBQ lovers also refuse to let the rain dampen their plans.

The research carried out through OnePoll found 60 per cent admit they’ve had one during a downpour which might highlight the nation’s enthusiasm for outdoor cooking.

Reality TV personality and BBQ enthusiast Ryan Libbey, who has partnered with Calor, believes the findings reflect the role barbecues and outdoor entertaining play in bringing people together.

He said: “BBQs are always a mix of tradition and experimentation.

“The classics like burgers and sausages are hard to beat, but everyone has their own idea of the perfect plate whether that’s flame-grilled favourites or firing up a pizza oven for something a little different – and that’s all part of the fun.

“For me, food is only part of the story. A great BBQ or pizza party is really about the atmosphere and the people you’re sharing it with.