'Absolute life saver'

With the clocks moving forward it means we'll have more hours in the day to enjoy the sunshine - but this can make sleeping more difficult.

The brighter mornings can make it harder to get a full nights sleep for many people, that's why shoppers are investing in blackout blinds.

And now there are some that are said to 'block every ray of light' as well as 'significantly cut heat'.

The Valquid 100% Blackout Blind is currently available for £11.98, down from £14.99 on Amazon, saving shoppers 20% in the limited-time deal.

These blackout blinds have the dimensions of 145cm (width) by 300cm (height) and are available in the colour black.

The blinds are designed with a triple-layer polyester fabric and a silver-coated backing to create 'complete darkness' in your room.

Plus during the summer months they help block sunlight and stabilise indoor temperatures, reducing the need for air conditioning or fans.

They are made from durable and waterproof fabric to withstand daily use, while remaining lightweight, and the blind's can be trimmed to fit any window shape or size if the dimensions they come in don't work for your windows.

And they don't need any tools or drilling, as they're supplied with 30 pairs of Velcro strips which can be installed or removed in minutes.

The 100% blackout blind has been tried and tested by hundreds of customers, who have given it an average rating of 4.4 stars.

One customer said in their five star review: "Absolute life saver!! They were super easy to install and you can cut to size. Once up it put the room in complete darkness which is more than I can say for the black out blinds we previously bought.

"We've bought 3 packs of these as the quality is great, we've also used in the summer although I wouldn't use against the windows when it gets too warm as the material can get rather warm against the window."

Another wrote: "It is exactly as described. Great value for money. Quality is good. Fits my kitchen window perfectly. Serves the purpose I got it for. I will definitely recommend."

While a third said: "This is probably the best and easiest black out I've used. I've tried a few."

In a more mixed review, one customer said: ""Blackout quality is great, but the material quality could do with being a little more pliable. Overall, does the job though."