Search icon

Lifestyle

25th Aug 2023

American brings entire suitcase of Diet Coke on holiday thinking Europe doesn’t sell it

Charlie Herbert

American brings suitcase of Diet Coke on holiday thinking Europe doesn't sell it

Wild behaviour

Sometimes, we just have to take things on holiday with us from home because we know it won’t be the same abroad.

The first one that springs to mind for a lot of you is probably tea, and I’m sure at least a few of you reading this will often pack some Yorkshire Tea or Tetley with you when you go on your hols.

This American influencer has taken things to a new extreme though, after packing an entire suitcase of Diet Coke in the false belief that it isn’t sold here in Europe.

In a TikTok, Real Housewives star Jill Zarin showed how she had brought enough Diet Coke with her to last “two weeks.”

Filmed by her daughter, Ally Shaprio, Zarin said Diet Coke isn’t sold in Europe, and that instead you can only get Coke Zero or Coke Light here.

Speaking to the camera, she said: “So I’ve smuggled my Diet Coke from the United States because they don’t sell it in Europe.

“They only have Coke Light and Coke Zero and it sucks.”

She’d filled her suitcase with cans and bottles of the fizzy drink, some of which had sadly not survived the flight over.

@allyshaps

Any other diet coke girlies travel with an entire suitcase of diet coke? Luckily it made it safely! #dietcoke #flying #airport

♬ original sound – Ally Shapiro

The reality TV star was roundly ridiculed in the comments, with hundreds letting her know that her favourite is readily available across the continent.

One person wrote: “What’s happening here? Who is behind this misinformation campaign telling people that we don’t have these things over here?

“Because whoever you are, keep it up, this s**t is funny.”

“All EU has diet coke and coke zero.” someone else commented.

And a third said: “Never heard of coke light in my life we have diet coke.”

But Shaprio leapt to her mother’s defence, replying to one person by explaining that they were travelling to Italy, Greece and Croatia where she claimed it’s “very hard to find Diet Coke.”

If you ask me, it’s still utterly unhinged behaviour.

Related links:

Family pull son out of school after he’s told to remove American flags from his truck

American living in Melbourne is ‘shocked’ Aussie men don’t buy women drinks

Americans are claiming Europeans ‘don’t believe in water’

Topics:

Americans,Diet Coke,food and drink

RELATED ARTICLES

How to eat and drink your way around the 92

Food

How to eat and drink your way around the 92

By Jack Peat

Americans are appalled at what Brits call Chinese food

Americans

Americans are appalled at what Brits call Chinese food

By Jack Peat

Sunny D releases alcoholic drink

Alcohol

Sunny D releases alcoholic drink

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Primark have settled the debate over how to pronounce ‘Primark’

Britain

Primark have settled the debate over how to pronounce ‘Primark’

By Rich Cooper

People are horrified after woman eats raw salmon on the bus

food hygiene

People are horrified after woman eats raw salmon on the bus

By Steve Hopkins

Your body makes cannabis when you run, no really

Cannabis

Your body makes cannabis when you run, no really

By JOE

Someone tried to arm wrestle 28-stone strongman Eddie Hall on Come Dine With Me

Come Dine With Me

Someone tried to arm wrestle 28-stone strongman Eddie Hall on Come Dine With Me

By Ben Kenyon

Airline apologises to girl after staff mocked her name

Funny

Airline apologises to girl after staff mocked her name

By Alan Loughnane

This is how many Brits admit to having sex at the gym

Fitness

This is how many Brits admit to having sex at the gym

By Ben Kenyon

One of 2023’s best horrors is now available to stream at home

Film

One of 2023’s best horrors is now available to stream at home

By Rory Cashin

Man found dead after burglars broke into his home to steal his labradoodle

Man found dead after burglars broke into his home to steal his labradoodle

By Steve Hopkins

Police officer hit by train while trying to save distressed man on tracks

nottinghamshire police

Police officer hit by train while trying to save distressed man on tracks

By Steve Hopkins

St James’ Park crowned best ground in the Premier League for pre-match boozing

Beer

St James’ Park crowned best ground in the Premier League for pre-match boozing

By Jack Peat

Mum left furious after flight attendant ‘mocked’ five-year-old daughter’s name

Air Travel

Mum left furious after flight attendant ‘mocked’ five-year-old daughter’s name

By Steve Hopkins

People call for child-free weddings after toddler wipes their face on bride’s dress

Children

People call for child-free weddings after toddler wipes their face on bride’s dress

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Kevin Durant owns up to humiliating Twitter balls-up

Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant owns up to humiliating Twitter balls-up

By Darragh Murphy

PIC: England’s new Euro 2016 kits have been unveiled and they’re certainly different

England

PIC: England’s new Euro 2016 kits have been unveiled and they’re certainly different

By Simon Lloyd

Viewers spot something weird about Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

Donald Trump

Viewers spot something weird about Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

By James Dawson

Video: Andres Iniesta lays waste to Espanyol players with sublime dribble

Andres Iniesta

Video: Andres Iniesta lays waste to Espanyol players with sublime dribble

By Gareth Makim

Michael Chiesa claims his family has been targeted by Conor McGregor fans over bus attack lawsuit

Conor McGregor

Michael Chiesa claims his family has been targeted by Conor McGregor fans over bus attack lawsuit

By Carl Kinsella

Jamie Carragher’s verdict on Daniel Sturridge’s injury saga is somewhat damning

Daniel Sturridge

Jamie Carragher’s verdict on Daniel Sturridge’s injury saga is somewhat damning

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories