Food

14th Feb 2024

Walkers launches two new flavours and fans can’t get enough

Nina McLaughlin

Crisp fans are in for a treat

Walkers has launched two new flavours of crisps, and fans are going wild.

The beloved crisp brand left customers fuming earlier this year after announcing they were axing their Marmite flavour.

Just months before, fans were left heartbroken after the company confirmed they weren’t bringing back their Beef and Onion flavour.

However, good news is on the horizon as the brand are introducing two new flavours to their Sensations range.

The first new flavour is mature cheddar and chilli chutney, which sounds right up any cheese and onion lover’s street.

“Love the Cheddar cheese one, love them eat a whole pack if not careful,” one person wrote of the new flavour.

A second put: “I bet the cheese and chilli ones will be lush.”

They have also introduced a rather fancy crushed sea salt and black peppercorn flavour.

One person said it sounded “sound right up [their] street!”

“Love sea salt or cracked pepper just to get taste buds going,” a second wrote.

Wayne Newton, a senior marketing director at Walkers, told The Sun of the new flavours: “We know that consumers continue to look for premium products to treat themselves with, despite the current economic challenges.

“With the launch of these new products, we wanted to tap into those classic favourite flavours of cheese and salt and add in a bit of a modern twist through the addition of chilli chutney and black peppercorn to offer something a little different.

“Not only will this allow us to recruit a wider demographic to the brand, but our NPD will also support retailers in maximising sales around sharing occasions, offering well-loved flavours that are sure to be a hit with shoppers.”

