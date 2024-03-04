McDonald’s menu update sees return of fan favourite from next week

McDonald’s fans, we have some fantastic news

The fast food outlet has issued a menu update that’s set to hit stores next week, and there’s one item in particular that fans will be chuffed to see make its return.

The beloved Halloumi Fries are set to make a comeback next week. Of course, these come as always with a Rich Tomato Sauce for all that good dipping action.

Also set to come back onto the roster is the McCrispy Deluxe, as well as the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry.

But it’s not just an old favourite that’s coming back, as Maccies are also introducing a few new items for the Easter season.

They’re going hot cross bun mad with the launch of not just the Hot Cross Bun Pie, but also a Hot Cross Bun Latte.

Easter lovers will also be pleased to see the launch of the yummy-sounding Galaxy Truffle Bunny McFlurry.

However, it is evident that the biggest event from these launches will be the comeback of the Halloumi Fries, as people on social media have long been awaiting their return.

“2:16am thinking about British Mcdonald’s Halloumi Fries…….oh god I need them,” one person wrote of the foodstuff.

“McDonald’s Halloumi Fries are a bit of me man,” a second wrote.

While a third put: “Whoever invented McDonald’s Halloumi Fries… you deserve the world.”

For those who can’t wait to get their hands on the new items, there’s only a short while to wait.

The new menu will launch on next Wednesday, March 13.

