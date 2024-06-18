Cadbury is bringing back iconic chocolate bar 20 years after it was discontinued

The 90s icon is back

Cadbury is bringing back a much-loved chocolate bar more than 20 years after it was discontinued.

Whilst the chocolate gods sometimes taketh away, they also giveth. This is certainly the latter, and one that is sure to delight any 90s kids out there – the iconic Top Deck bar is back.

Yes, the perfect answer to anyone who can’t choose between milk chocolate or white chocolate, the Top Deck is returning as part of Cadbury’s 200th anniversary celebrations.

First launched in 1993, boasts two generous layers of creamy white and milk chocolate, meaning chocolate aficionados can tuck into the best of both worlds. So, when it’s time to choose between milk or velvety white chocolate, you don’t have to.

The limited-edition bar will feature vintage inspired packaging from the original Top Deck in 1993, providing a moment of nostalgia and a trip down memory lane for 90s babies, following the retro Cadbury Dairy Milk bars that were released earlier this year.

Whilst the bar has continued to be sold in Australia and South Africa, it hasn’t been on UK shelves since the early 2000s.

Reacting to the Top Deck’s return, one person wrote: “This was the first thing my husband when can’t home from work, it’s his favourite!!!”

Another said: “Can’t wait to try it!”

A third commented: “Yes!!”

Commenting on the new product launch, Mara Popa, Brand Manager at Mondelēz International, said: “We’re delighted to be answering Cadbury fans’ requests and relaunching Cadbury Top Deck in the UK for a limited time, as part of our 200-year anniversary celebrations. With two delicious layers of milk and creamy white chocolate, every bite of Cadbury Top Deck will reward you with pure indulgence!”

The bar will retail at £1.85, and is set to be launched in Tesco stores in the coming days, before being sold in retailers nationwide from July 2024.

