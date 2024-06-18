Search icon

Food

18th Jun 2024

Cadbury is bringing back iconic chocolate bar 20 years after it was discontinued

Charlie Herbert

The 90s icon is back

Cadbury is bringing back a much-loved chocolate bar more than 20 years after it was discontinued.

Whilst the chocolate gods sometimes taketh away, they also giveth. This is certainly the latter, and one that is sure to delight any 90s kids out there – the iconic Top Deck bar is back.

Yes, the perfect answer to anyone who can’t choose between milk chocolate or white chocolate, the Top Deck is returning as part of Cadbury’s 200th anniversary celebrations.

First launched in 1993, boasts two generous layers of creamy white and milk chocolate, meaning chocolate aficionados can tuck into the best of both worlds. So, when it’s time to choose between milk or velvety white chocolate, you don’t have to.

The limited-edition bar will feature vintage inspired packaging from the original Top Deck in 1993, providing a moment of nostalgia and a trip down memory lane for 90s babies, following the retro Cadbury Dairy Milk bars that were released earlier this year. 

Whilst the bar has continued to be sold in Australia and South Africa, it hasn’t been on UK shelves since the early 2000s.

Reacting to the Top Deck’s return, one person wrote: “This was the first thing my husband when can’t home from work, it’s his favourite!!!”

Another said: “Can’t wait to try it!”

A third commented: “Yes!!”

Commenting on the new product launch, Mara Popa, Brand Manager at Mondelēz International, said: “We’re delighted to be answering Cadbury fans’ requests and relaunching Cadbury Top Deck in the UK for a limited time, as part of our 200-year anniversary celebrations. With two delicious layers of milk and creamy white chocolate, every bite of Cadbury Top Deck will reward you with pure indulgence!”

The bar will retail at £1.85, and is set to be launched in Tesco stores in the coming days, before being sold in retailers nationwide from July 2024.

Related links:

People are only just discovering they’ve been opening Haribo packets wrong

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

People stunned after learning what SPAM actually stands for

WATCH: England Fans In Germany On If It’s Coming Home And Southgate Warning

Topics:

Cadbury,Chocolate,chocolate bar

RELATED ARTICLES

Chocolate lovers accuse Cadbury of ‘erasing’ Easter after name change

Cadbury

Chocolate lovers accuse Cadbury of ‘erasing’ Easter after name change

By Ryan Price

Tim Tams are finally coming to the UK

Chocolate

Tim Tams are finally coming to the UK

By Charlie Herbert

Tory peer blasts Domino’s over ‘disgusting’ new menu item

Cadbury

Tory peer blasts Domino’s over ‘disgusting’ new menu item

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

People stunned after learning what SPAM actually stands for

Food

People stunned after learning what SPAM actually stands for

By JOE

People are only just discovering they’ve been opening Haribo packets wrong

confectionary

People are only just discovering they’ve been opening Haribo packets wrong

By Ryan Price

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

BLOOD

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

By Jack Peat

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

Alcohol

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

By Ryan Price

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps

By Nina McLaughlin

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

By Stephen Porzio

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

david tennant

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

By Charlie Herbert

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

Count Binface

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

By Jack Peat

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

England

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

By Callum Boyle

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

missing persons

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

By Charlie Herbert

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Cristiano Ronaldo

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Tom Cruise

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories