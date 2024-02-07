Breakaways and Yorkie Biscuit to be axed by Nestle

It’s a sad day for chocolate lovers.

Nestle have confirmed that they will be discontinuing childhood classic chocolate bars Breakaway and Yorkie Biscuits.

Breakaway, which was first launched back in 1970 and consists of a crunchy digestive biscuit covered in milk chocolate, will no longer be produced from March.

The Yorkie Biscuit is also being discontinued however the classic Yorkie bar will continue to be made.

Nestle announced the news explaining that they are prioritising the creation of new products.

A spokesperson for Nestle UK and Ireland explained: “We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but it’s time for us to say goodbye to Breakaway. We have seen a decline in the sales of Breakaway over the past few years and unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

“By saying goodbye to Breakaway, we can focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ tastebuds.”

They added: “While we know it’s sad to see Yorkie Biscuit go, we want to assure shoppers that we have plenty of exciting new products lined up for 2024. Watch this space.”

Just heard the sad news Breakaways are being discontinued. Another taken too soon. pic.twitter.com/ga1trxp0EO — Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) February 7, 2024

The news comes just months after Nestle devastated shoppers by discontinuing Caramac after 64 years.

At the time they said: “Unfortunately we had to withdraw Caramac from our range as sales were relatively low. It was a difficult decision for us because we’re proud of all our products and don’t like to disappoint our consumers. We hope you can understand why we took this decision.”

Nestle has also recently ditched childhood favourite Animal Bars due to low sales.

