Aldi launches Cadbury’s Creme Egg flavoured Baileys style drink

I’ll take a bottle of that please

Ladies and gentlemen, Aldi have done it again.

They’ve only gone and combined two of the finest things to exist on this planet: Cadbury’s Creme Eggs and Baileys by bringing out its new Ballycastle Chocolate Crème, a Baileys-style cream drink.

Best served “neat with ice, or as part of an egg-ceptional choco-inspired cocktail” according to Aldi, shoppers have been left excited by the smooth and creamy blend coupled with delicate hints of chocolate and sweet vanilla.

In a Facebook group for bargain hunters, a picture of the bottle was shown, which featured the blue, red and yellow colourings of a Creme Egg.

Coming to stores on March 14 – just in time for Easter – a 70cl bottle will set you back £7.69 and of course, shoppers couldn’t wait to try it.

“This will need adding to the shopping list,” said one user while another added: “We defo need to try this.

“You know I’m going to be all over this,” commented a third.

It’s the latest of an array of seasonal drinks on offer at the popular supermarket, which has a number of award-winning drinks.

Ballycastle Blonde Chocolate (£6.49, 70cl) achieved a gold at last year’s Spirit Business Liqueur Masters, while the Ballycastle White Chocolate (£6.49, 70cl) was awarded silver.

