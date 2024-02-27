Search icon

27th Feb 2024

Aldi launches Cadbury’s Creme Egg flavoured Baileys style drink

Callum Boyle

Ladies and gentlemen, Aldi have done it again.

They’ve only gone and combined two of the finest things to exist on this planet: Cadbury’s Creme Eggs and Baileys by bringing out its new Ballycastle Chocolate Crème, a Baileys-style cream drink.

Best served “neat with ice, or as part of an egg-ceptional choco-inspired cocktail” according to Aldi, shoppers have been left excited by the smooth and creamy blend coupled with delicate hints of chocolate and sweet vanilla.

In a Facebook group for bargain hunters, a picture of the bottle was shown, which featured the blue, red and yellow colourings of a Creme Egg.

Coming to stores on March 14 – just in time for Easter – a 70cl bottle will set you back £7.69 and of course, shoppers couldn’t wait to try it.

“This will need adding to the shopping list,” said one user while another added: “We defo need to try this.

“You know I’m going to be all over this,” commented a third.

It’s the latest of an array of seasonal drinks on offer at the popular supermarket, which has a number of award-winning drinks.

Ballycastle Blonde Chocolate (£6.49, 70cl) achieved a gold at last year’s Spirit Business Liqueur Masters, while the Ballycastle White Chocolate (£6.49, 70cl) was awarded silver.

