12th Feb 2024

Aldi is looking for people to taste their wine for free

Jack Peat

You just have to post reviews on social media

They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but if you’re an Aldi shopper, there could be such a thing as a free bottle of wine.

The supermarket is offering free bottles of plonk in exchange for reviews of their new summer range, which includes a Barossa Valley Shiraz, a Provençal Rose and a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

There’s also an enticing Italian Primitivo from Puglia that has been described by critics as one of the best “go to” wines you’ll find in supermarkets.

All you have to do on receipt of the free bottles is share honest reviews of the wines across your social media channels using the dedicated #AldiWineClub hashtag.

They don’t even have to be complimentary – although Aldi does have a reputation for picking out some pretty good wine.

To help you formulate your reviews, Mistress of Wine Sam Caporn has shared some top tips on how to taste wine like a pro by following the five S’s rule:

  1. See: “Take a good look into the glass as the colour will give an indication to the style of wine. A deep red will suggest youth and a full-bodied wine, while a pale colour will propose it is lighter and juicier.”
  2. Swirl: “Pour a small measure and swirl the glass anti-clockwise. Swirling ensures a more intense aroma, as it releases what are called ‘volatile’ aromatics.”
  3. Sniff: “You don’t really taste wine, you smell wine – so this stage is important. Take short, sharp sniffs rather than breathing in deeply for a long time.”
  4. Sip: “Sipping is where the magic happens! The aromas in your mouth go up your nose and the wine onto your taste buds, allowing you to appreciate the delicious flavours in the glass.”
  5. Savour: “Now relax, savour those deep flavours that are developing in your mouth and enjoy!”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying, Aldi UK said: “We embrace the opportunity to gather feedback from our trusted shoppers.

“It helps the buying team shape wine ranges into what they are – great tasting, award-winning, delivering on both quality and price. We look forward to welcoming the next thirty Aldi Wine Club members on board.”

To be in with a chance of landing the role, budding tasters simply need to send an email to Aldiwineclub@clarioncomms.co.uk with the below details:

· Full name

· Proof of age

· The name of your social media handles and the number of followers for each account

· 150 words explaining why you think you should be selected as part of Aldi’s Wine Club

· What your favourite Aldi wine is and why?

Entries are now open until Monday 4th March.

