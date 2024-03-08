Aldi launches the UK’s first paper wine bottles in supermarkets

Aldi is launching the UK’s first supermarket paper wine bottles.

From March 18, the budget supermarket’s Cambalala South African Shiraz (£7.99, 75cl) and Cambalala South African Sauvignon Blanc (£7.99, 75cl) will be available to buy in lightweight paper bottles, to mark Global Recycling Day.

The supermarket chain worked with Ipswich-based company Frugalpac to develop the bottles, which are fully-recyclable and made from 94 per cent recycled paperboard.

The bottles are lined with a food-grade pouch to contain the wine, Aldi said in a press release, and will be five times lighter than a standard glass wine bottle.

Aldi estimates that introducing the paper bottles will generate a carbon footprint reduction that is equivalent to driving around the planet 5.8 times.

Along with being more eco-friendly, the supermarket says the new bottles are a “great option to take on the go and land just in time for picnic season.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “Shoppers are striving to become more sustainable in their everyday lives, looking for small ways to make a big difference for our planet.

Our Buying Teams are continuously thinking of how we can evolve our ranges to offer greater value and greener choices. We are proud to be the first supermarket to launch an own-brand paper bottle, helping to drive sustainable change.”

Malcolm Waugh, CEO of Frugalpac, says: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Aldi on this landmark new line. Our ambition has always been to allow more people the opportunity to enjoy our paper Frugal Bottles, giving them greener choices.

“Launching in a major UK supermarket means more shoppers can now drink responsibly and sustainably and we are so pleased to be part of that journey.”

