Search icon

Food

24th Feb 2024

Airfryer expert reveals how to get perfect chips every time

Ryan Price

Definitely one to try this weekend!

We all know that chips from an air fryer just hit different, and not only is it quick, but they often come out extra crispy aswell and who doesn’t love that.

Now, an expert from one of the main air fryer manufacturers, Philips, has revealed some top tips to get the most out of your favourite way of consuming chips.

Martin Senders, a self-declared air fryer chef, has said that there’s a way of cooking chips in your air fryer that not only enhances the texture and flavour, but also gives them that gourmet, street-food style look that we’re all attracted to.

In his cooking column at The Independent, Senders said: “There’s no denying that chips – whether chunky, crinkle cut or fries – work brilliantly in the air fryer. However, there’s no reason you can’t improve on a classic.”

He then goes on to outline a number of steps that he promises will level up your fries game.

The first element is to dry your potatoes thoroughly after chopping and washing them.

Senders suggests; “after cutting your potatoes, be sure to give them a quick pat with some dry kitchen roll or paper towels, to get them as dry as possible.

This helps to remove moisture, paving the way for extra crispy chips with that heavenly fluffy inside.”

Next up is to go easy on the amount.

“There’s a reason people say ‘don’t cook when you’re hungry'”; Senders states. “Overfilling your air fryer drawer can be tempting when you’re famished, but it can stop the air circulating properly. If you’re cooking a big portion, cooking your chips in batches is an easy way to avoid the over-crowding.”

Lastly, and perhaps the most creative step of the three, is to ‘get criss-crossing’.

Senders instructs readers who are cooking a large batch for multiple friends and family to try “laying your chips down in a criss-cross or lattice shape, as this allows the hot air to circulate fully around the chips for a deliciously crispy exterior.

He adds: “Continue to layer the chips on top of each other in this format to cook as many crispy chips as possible.”

So there you have it. If you’re having some mates over tonight or just looking to feast on a plate of them all to your self, Senders has you covered.

The air fryer master also gives some recipes to try including a loaded fries one which features kidney beans and avocado and a veggie option which involves parsnip and carrot to help make you feel slightly less guilty about stuffing your face with copious amounts.

Related Links:

Topics:

air fryer,Chips,Food,Recipe,Snack,weekend

RELATED ARTICLES

Americans are dipping cookies into Guinness and they must be stopped

Alcohol

Americans are dipping cookies into Guinness and they must be stopped

By Ryan Price

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

air fryer

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

By Charlie Herbert

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming to UK cities

Alcohol

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming to UK cities

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

World’s ‘oldest and unchanged’ brand finally removes rotting lion from logo

brand

World’s ‘oldest and unchanged’ brand finally removes rotting lion from logo

By Ryan Price

Expert issues warning to people who cook bacon in an air fryer

air fryer

Expert issues warning to people who cook bacon in an air fryer

By Callum Boyle

Popeyes launch breakfast menu across UK that looks even better than McDonald’s

Breakfast

Popeyes launch breakfast menu across UK that looks even better than McDonald’s

By Jack Peat

Salt Bae restaurant charging nearly £700 for steak cuts heating to save money

Money

Salt Bae restaurant charging nearly £700 for steak cuts heating to save money

By Charlie Herbert

Walkers launches two new flavours and fans can’t get enough

Walkers launches two new flavours and fans can’t get enough

By Nina McLaughlin

Supermarkets post warnings over national tea shortage

Sainsbury's

Supermarkets post warnings over national tea shortage

By Jack Peat

Man sparks huge debate for wanting to break up with girlfriend for gaining weight

Am I the Asshole

Man sparks huge debate for wanting to break up with girlfriend for gaining weight

By Charlie Herbert

The Conjuring voted scariest movie of all time

Entertainment

The Conjuring voted scariest movie of all time

By Ryan Price

Astronaut explains hidden message on family photo he left on the moon

Astronaut

Astronaut explains hidden message on family photo he left on the moon

By Charlie Herbert

Space Engine software finally reveals how warm it is inside Uranus

Astrology

Space Engine software finally reveals how warm it is inside Uranus

By Ryan Price

Graham Norton announces shock departure from weekend radio show 

BBC

Graham Norton announces shock departure from weekend radio show 

By Ryan Price

Mum left baby alone in playpen for 10 days so she could go on holiday

Ohio

Mum left baby alone in playpen for 10 days so she could go on holiday

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Pro golfer says amateur who ‘mansplained’ how to swing to her was ‘right in what he said’

Golf

Pro golfer says amateur who ‘mansplained’ how to swing to her was ‘right in what he said’

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Potter series release date finally confirmed

Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter series release date finally confirmed

By Ryan Price

Museum looking for Taylor Swift superfan to work as advisor

celebrity

Museum looking for Taylor Swift superfan to work as advisor

By Ryan Price

Dad grounds daughter for a week for starting her period too early

Comment

Dad grounds daughter for a week for starting her period too early

By Ryan Price

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

Football

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

By Callum Boyle

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

numbers

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

By JOE

Load more stories