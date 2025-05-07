Search icon

Fitness & Health

07th May 2025

Woman loses 13 stone without calorie counting using simple ‘delay not deny’ principle

Stephen Hurrell

An incredible achievement!

A Scottish woman lost 13 stone and halved her weight without drastic calorie counting or giving up treats in an astonishing turnaround.

Karen Heffernan weighed in at over 26 stone but says making small changes helped her to lose a staggering 13 stone over 18 months and transform her lifestyle.

She credits the epic weight loss to using an app called Simple, which helps her to lose weight without surgery, calorie counting or diets and without denying herself her favourite treats – resulting in stunning results.

Karen says: “”It’s little things like going out for a meal and not having to worry about where you’re sitting or going on an aeroplane and not worrying, if you’re in the middle seat, about encroaching on anyone else.”

“I can’t believe it’s actually been so simple. I’ve not felt deprived along the way, my motto just now is ‘delay don’t deny.’ You can have the treats, you have the yin and the yang, you build things up.”

Simple is a coaching app for adults who want to live a healthier lifestyle. It’s reshaping the science behind weight loss, standing as an innovative alternative to the restrictive and ineffective diet industry. Simple’s method is shaped by a world class team of nutritional, behavioural change, digital health, and medicine experts.

It says it does not offer diets and calorie counting, but instead features food loggers, intermittent fasting advised, personalised plans, workouts and other tools to help people lose weight effectively and safely.

Karen explained: “This isn’t through surgery, it’s not through medication or any of that, some vitamins along the way, yes, but good food, good exercise, good sleep and motivation to keep you going along the way.”

“I started small, I found the intermittent fasting lifestyle, did a lot of research and I gradually built things up. Simple was a great way to track the fasts that I was doing and gives you tips along the way. I also introduced Avo, which was great in giving you some tips for health and nutrition and making recipes.”

Speaking about her remarkable weight loss, Karen offered tips to others on the same journey. She said: “One of my first tips is to just keep going. Guilt? Get it out the window. There’s always the next day where you can start again and get on the journey.

“Exercise is really important. Now I do core stability, I’m doing pilates and you can’t stop me from walking. I take the family on little walks after a meal.”

