People are cancelling Amazon Prime subscriptions after major subscription change

People aren’t happy

Prime Video users around the world have been left outraged by the streaming giant’s latest announcement.

The service, which has just released the viral sensation Saltburn to UK home audiences, announced the changes just one month before they are due to come into effect.

And the announcement, relayed to customers in an email, has left some claiming they will be ditching the streaming service for good.

Amazon announced in the email that they would begin showing ads to Prime Video subscribers.

The email read: “Starting on 29 January, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements.”

The company noted the change will “allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

If users want to remain ad free, they can upgrade their package for an extra £2.99 a month.

It’s safe to say users aren’t happy:

Just got the email from @amazon re: the increase in #PrimeVideo pricing… an additional $2.99 a month if I want to keep the ad-free tier starting at the end of January 2024. #corporategreed #amazon pic.twitter.com/46ukWE1Njr — Miss D. 📚 🎀 📺 🎬 (@bonobochick) December 26, 2023

Seriously? @PrimeVideo gotta be honest with you guys, this may be the last straw with Amazon. An added fee to keep from getting ads despite being a Prime member for years. @amazon’s quality of service and product has been going downhill. All while you keep raising the Prime… pic.twitter.com/OX9CvUSxNR — Chris Hohnholz (@ChrisHohnholz) December 27, 2023

Looks like I’m going to cancel Amazon prime.



They are going to add advertising to prime video and if you do not want advertising you will have to pay more monthly to stop ads.



See what their doing with your services!



Once ownership is gone you will pay more! pic.twitter.com/0TO1ouzR7m — PAR74💩🤮 (@xPAR74x) December 28, 2023

Amazon has had a run of streaming successes with the likes of Jack Reacher, The Boys, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.