Search icon

Entertainment

28th Dec 2023

People are cancelling Amazon Prime subscriptions after major subscription change

JOE

People aren’t happy

Prime Video users around the world have been left outraged by the streaming giant’s latest announcement.

The service, which has just released the viral sensation Saltburn to UK home audiences, announced the changes just one month before they are due to come into effect.

And the announcement, relayed to customers in an email, has left some claiming they will be ditching the streaming service for good.

Amazon announced in the email that they would begin showing ads to Prime Video subscribers.

The email read: “Starting on 29 January, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements.”

The company noted the change will “allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

If users want to remain ad free, they can upgrade their package for an extra £2.99 a month.

It’s safe to say users aren’t happy:

Amazon has had a run of streaming successes with the likes of Jack Reacher, The Boys, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Panic over as authorities confirm no fire at Blackpool Tower

Panic over as authorities confirm no fire at Blackpool Tower

By George McKay

Blackpool Tower ‘on fire’ as evacuation underway and warnings issued

Blackpool Tower ‘on fire’ as evacuation underway and warnings issued

By George McKay

Arsenal fans think Kylian Mbappé has dropped a transfer hint on Instagram

Arsenal

Arsenal fans think Kylian Mbappé has dropped a transfer hint on Instagram

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Gogglebox star Mary faces calls to be removed from show over Boris Johnson comments

Boris Johnson

Gogglebox star Mary faces calls to be removed from show over Boris Johnson comments

By Danny Jones

I’m A Celebrity contestants removed from set as show cancelled for two nights due to Storm Arwen

Entertainment

I’m A Celebrity contestants removed from set as show cancelled for two nights due to Storm Arwen

By Charlie Herbert

David Lynch pulls out of Twin Peaks reboot in dramatic announcement

feature-homepage

David Lynch pulls out of Twin Peaks reboot in dramatic announcement

By Nooruddean Choudry

Star Wars: John Hamm, Emma Stone and Michael Buble star in hilarious ‘auditions’ (Video)

Star Wars

Star Wars: John Hamm, Emma Stone and Michael Buble star in hilarious ‘auditions’ (Video)

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz Week 151

Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz Week 151

By Wayne Farry

Barack Obama is happy for Drake to play him in a movie biopic

Barack Obama

Barack Obama is happy for Drake to play him in a movie biopic

By Wil Jones

People can’t get their heads around how Edinburgh is further west than Bristol

bristol

People can’t get their heads around how Edinburgh is further west than Bristol

By Jack Peat

Holly Willoughby’s future on Dancing on Ice has been confirmed

Holly Willoughby’s future on Dancing on Ice has been confirmed

By George McKay

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin set to be knighted

Boris Johnson

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin set to be knighted

By Jack Peat

Dad books six flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter during her shifts

Dad books six flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter during her shifts

By Simon Kelly

Wetherspoons dropping food and drink prices in January with £1.99 pints

Wetherspoons dropping food and drink prices in January with £1.99 pints

By JOE

Arnold Schwarzenegger refused to financially support his son after he graduated university

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger refused to financially support his son after he graduated university

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Fantastic news as Harry Arter and partner announce arrival of baby girl

AFC Bournemouth

Fantastic news as Harry Arter and partner announce arrival of baby girl

By Ben Kiely

American mayor bans Nike products from city’s recreation facilities

mayor

American mayor bans Nike products from city’s recreation facilities

By James Dawson

You’ve been tying your shoelaces wrong your whole life (Video)

Life Hack

You’ve been tying your shoelaces wrong your whole life (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Russell Brand on what went wrong with his foray into politics

Russell Brand

Russell Brand on what went wrong with his foray into politics

By Bluebird

The new Champions League format has been revealed and it’s awful

Champions League

The new Champions League format has been revealed and it’s awful

By Callum Boyle

Luka Modric wins Ballon d’Or

Ballon d'Or

Luka Modric wins Ballon d’Or

By Oli Dugmore

Load more stories