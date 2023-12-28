People are cancelling Amazon Prime subscriptions after major subscription change

People aren’t happy
Prime Video users around the world have been left outraged by the streaming giant’s latest announcement.
The service, which has just released the viral sensation Saltburn to UK home audiences, announced the changes just one month before they are due to come into effect.
And the announcement, relayed to customers in an email, has left some claiming they will be ditching the streaming service for good.
Amazon announced in the email that they would begin showing ads to Prime Video subscribers.
The email read: “Starting on 29 January, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements.”
The company noted the change will “allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”
If users want to remain ad free, they can upgrade their package for an extra £2.99 a month.
It’s safe to say users aren’t happy:
Amazon has had a run of streaming successes with the likes of Jack Reacher, The Boys, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.