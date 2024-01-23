This Morning viewers divided over new host Sian Welby after she replaces Alison Hammond

Sian Welby is the latest addition to the This Morning hosting lineup

This Morning fans have been left divided after Sian Welby made her debut as host.

On Monday, Sian hosted the daytime show alongside Dermot O’Leary, the first time she has been handed presenting duties.

The 37-year-old, who is best known for fronting the Capital Breakfast show alongside Roman Kemp and Chris Stark, is the latest face to take on presenting duties following Holly Willoughby’s departure from the show last year.

Since she left, there has been a rotation of presenters who have hosted the show on a semi-permanent basis, such as Dermot, Josie Gibson, Rylan Clark, Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond.

Welby is the latest person to front the show, after Alison recently announced she was taking a break from the programme to take part in pantomime season.

Before her first show, Sian took to Instagram to share her excitement – and nerves – about taking on the co-hosting role.

At the start of Monday’s show, Dermot said: “Welcome to Monday’s This Morning – and a big hello and a fanfare, if you will, making her debut, it’s Sian Welby! It’s good to have you with us.”

Sian replied: “This is so surreal! I was having a lot of stress dreams last night. Forgot my PE kit, didn’t do my homework… I was like, ‘What day is it tomorrow? Oh god, I’ve got to do it!”

It was a big first show for Sian as well, with Hollywood star Austin Butler appearing on the sofa alongside British actor Callum Turner as they discussed new Apple TV series Masters of the Air.

The A-list names didn’t stop there, with Kevin hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw then dropping by to discuss their film, Lift.

Sian wasn’t fazed by the Hollywood stars though, with many viewers praising her for her presenting style.

One person wrote on X: “She’s really good!! I like Sian as a presenter. She is GREAT!”

Another said: “Who is this with Dermot? She’s hilarious and I’m loving her!”

A third asked: “Can we keep Sian permanently?”

“Sian is the absolute best since Holly left. Such a joy to watch,” someone else wrote:

Not everyone was convinced though, with one viewers sharing: “No offence but Sian is a bit cringe! Lovely girl, but not sure she’s suited for this programme.”

Someone else penned: “Sian might be a very nice person but one thing she is not is a natural presenter.”

Related links:

Stephen Mulhern responds after Ricky Hatton ‘knocks him out’ live on Dancing on Ice

David Tennant stars in ‘mind f**k’ show landing on Netflix next month