Search icon

Entertainment

15th Jan 2024

Stephen Mulhern responds after Ricky Hatton ‘knocks him out’ live on Dancing on Ice

Nina McLaughlin

Holly Willoughby was left stunned

Stephen Mulhern was floored during his Dancing on Ice debut after being ‘punched’ by former boxer Ricky Hatton.

Mulhern appeared as the new host of the ITV skating competition alongside Holly Willoughby, who was making her TV return after quitting This Morning in October.

Mulhern has replaced Phillip Schofield on the show after he quit ITV last year after it emerged he had lied about having an affair with a younger colleague during his time on This Morning.

The opening episode of this year’s series saw six of the 12 celebrity contestants take to the ice, one of which was former welterweight boxer Ricky Hatton.

And he produced one of the more memorable moments of the night after he sent Mulhern to the canvas with a single punch.

In a staged skit following his performance, Mulhern asked the former world champion to hold a boxing announcer-style microphone for him.

Rehearsed or not, Hatton didn’t hold back with his punch (X/@Kevenlaw)

After he’d finished his buit to camera, Hatton dropped the microphone, with Mulhern and the boxer squabbling over who should hold it. An unimpressed Hatton then landed a huge blow on Mulhern, knocking him over and prompting gasps from Willoughby.

The skit was a bit more memorable than Hatton’s actual skating, as he scored a lowly 12.5 points from the four judges, leaving him at risk of elimination next week.

Taking to X after the show, his social media team tweeted: “Ricky even landing knockout blows on @dancingonice!

“Hope you’re okay @StephenMulhern”

In his own response to the clip last night, Mulhern joked that he was “already starting to bruise.”

The skit went down a treat with viewers as well.

One person wrote: “Things like Ricky Hatton hitting Stephen Mulhern is what Dancing On Ice has needed for so long.

“Having some of that silliness gives it a greater sense of fun that has been missing from the more stern-faced presenting style of previous series.”

Another said: “OMG! It looked like Ricky Hatton really walloped Stephen Mulhern then!”

Someone else suggested that although the ‘punch’ was pre-planned, it “may have been heavier than in rehearsal.”

And a fourth commented: “You wouldn’t have got Phillip Schofield doing that funny opening to Ricky Hatton’s routine. Another reason why Stephen Mulhern is such a vast improvement as co-host.”

Related links:

Dara O’Briain responds after ticket website uses picture of random bald man instead of him

Dean Gaffney run over by Chelsea star on night out

Topics:

dancing on ice,Ricky Hatton,stephen mulhern

RELATED ARTICLES

Stephen Mulhern floored by Ricky Hatton punch on Dancing on Ice debut

dancing on ice

Stephen Mulhern floored by Ricky Hatton punch on Dancing on Ice debut

By Charlie Herbert

Holly Willoughby’s future on Dancing on Ice has been ‘revealed’

dancing on ice

Holly Willoughby’s future on Dancing on Ice has been ‘revealed’

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

Deal or No Deal set to return to screens with a new host

Deal or No Deal

Deal or No Deal set to return to screens with a new host

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

One of the Avengers cast has joined the Han Solo movie

Han Solo

One of the Avengers cast has joined the Han Solo movie

By Rory Cashin

Tonight’s Graham Norton Show has some absolutely stellar talent

Television

Tonight’s Graham Norton Show has some absolutely stellar talent

By Carl Anka

WATCH: Game of Thrones teases tantalising clues about Season 7 in latest promo

Game of Thrones

WATCH: Game of Thrones teases tantalising clues about Season 7 in latest promo

By Conor Heneghan

Can you name the famous TV show from just one tiny detail?

Quiz

Can you name the famous TV show from just one tiny detail?

By JOE

Evil is on the rise in the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Crimes Of Grindelwald

Evil is on the rise in the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

By Rory Cashin

Cardi B labels Dalai Lama a ‘predator’ following video of him asking boy to ‘suck his tongue’

Cardi B

Cardi B labels Dalai Lama a ‘predator’ following video of him asking boy to ‘suck his tongue’

By Charlie Herbert

5-year-old boy dies after having his milk teeth out

5-year-old boy dies after having his milk teeth out

By JOE

People only just realising Love Island All Stars returnee had secret Barbie role

People only just realising Love Island All Stars returnee had secret Barbie role

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

By Nina McLaughlin

Liverpool identify Caoimhín Kelleher replacement as Man United plot striker “hijack”

Football

Liverpool identify Caoimhín Kelleher replacement as Man United plot striker “hijack”

By Patrick McCarry

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

Horror

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

By Charlie Herbert

GTA 6’s first celebrity cameo has been confirmed

GTA 6’s first celebrity cameo has been confirmed

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Khabib Nurmagomedov finally releases statement following UFC 209 withdrawal

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov finally releases statement following UFC 209 withdrawal

By Ben Kiely

WATCH: Man United fans can’t contain excitement as youngster scores brilliant free-kick for England U-17s

Angel Gomes

WATCH: Man United fans can’t contain excitement as youngster scores brilliant free-kick for England U-17s

By JOE

Woman, 26, found dead in her home as police find 10-month-old baby crying

America

Woman, 26, found dead in her home as police find 10-month-old baby crying

By Charlie Herbert

Revealed: the vile insult that could see Gerard Pique banned for 12 games

Barcelona

Revealed: the vile insult that could see Gerard Pique banned for 12 games

By JOE

Liverpool fans can’t quite believe that this man could start in central defence

FA Cup

Liverpool fans can’t quite believe that this man could start in central defence

By Nooruddean Choudry

Celebrities react to seeing Star Wars: The Force Awakens…whilst respecting the no spoilers code

Movies

Celebrities react to seeing Star Wars: The Force Awakens…whilst respecting the no spoilers code

By Nooruddean Choudry

Load more stories