David Tennant stars in ‘mind f**k’ show landing on Netflix next month

The series received rave reviews when it was released

A mind-bending mini-series starring David Tennant is arriving on Netflix next month.

Deadwater Fell centres on family man and GP Tom (Tennant) who is struck by tragedy when his wife Kate and their three young children die in a house fire.

But when his wife’s friend Jess (Cush Jumbo) and her police officer partner Steve (Matthew McNulty) do some digging they start to think that all was not what it seemed with the picture-perfect family.

The four-part series originally aired on Channel 4 in 2020 but is landing on Netflix next month.

You can watch the trailer below.

The series got a lot of love from fans who watched it the first time round, with one person writing on X: “F**king HELL deadwater fell is THE BEST THING I’ve watched in a LONG time!!!”

Another said: “Deadwater Fell Is possibly the best show I’ve watched all year. What a mind f**k.”

And someone else labelled Tennant’s performance as one of his “best roles,” adding that his character is “creepy.”

I want to rewatch Deadwater Fell. For me, one of the best DT roles. That character is creepy. pic.twitter.com/DsxwOpfnzf — l o r 🪶 (@DrTennant10) February 28, 2022

Following its release at the start of 2020, the Independent and the Guardian both gave the series four star reviews, with the latter labelling it “the new Broadchurch but more irresistible.”

The series’ creators said they had been inspired by true crime documentaries on Netflix when they thought up the show.

Executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said she and writer Daisy Coulam were “both a little bit obsessed with true crime shows which is where the initial thought came from.”

She explained that Coulam wanted to “write something that had the forensic detail of a true crime documentary show,” with The Staircase in particular providing inspiration.

Speaking about the opening scene of the hugely popular documentary, Coulam told the Radio Times: “You’re going through a house and it’s all quiet and you go ‘this incredibly violent thing happened there’.

“That sort of stillness and the natural way that, even when they’re talking about dead people, it’s very matter of fact the way they talk about things. We just wanted to capture that sense really.”

Deadwater Fell will arrive on Netflix on February 7, or it’s available to stream now on My4.

