Search icon

Entertainment

03rd Jan 2024

The Harlan Coben series you can binge on Netflix after Fool Me Once

Charlie Herbert

The Harlan Coben series you can binge on Netflix after Fool Me Once

Fantastic news if you binged Fool Me Once in a day

Fans of Fool Me Once will be delighted to hear that there are more series from Harlan Coben for them to binge.

On New Year’s Day, Coben’s latest project, Fool Me Once, was released on Netflix, with many getting through the thriller series before you could say Happy New Year.

With a cast including Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Fool Me Once is based on the book of the same name, and revolves around couple Joe (Armitage) and Maya (Keegan).

The series synopsis reads: “Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own.

“Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?

Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever.”

Many of you will likely be familiar with Coben’s previous work, with the mystery thriller writer being famous for his stories full of intrigue, plot twists and drama.

And there’s three more English-language series from the author for fans to enjoy on Netflix.

So, if you’ve finished Fool Me Once and are craving some more twisty stories to see you through the start of January, here’s what else is available.

Stay Close

Before Fool Me Once, Stay Close was the most recent Harlan Coben series, arriving on Netflix in 2021.

The eight-part series stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Eddie Izzard, Poppy Gilbert, Hyoie O’Grady and Richard Armitage (which is a bit of a trend for a Coben series).

The synopsis reads: “With trademark thrills, gripping suspense and secrets of past crimes beginning to unravel, Stay Close questions how much you really know someone.

“Four people each conceal dark secrets from those closest to them; Megan a working mother of three, Ray a once-promising documentary photographer, Broome a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case, and Lorraine, an old friend of Megan’s.

“As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?”

The Stranger

Arguably Coben’s most famous series, The Stranger dropped on Netflix in 2020. This one stars Hannah John-Kamen, Siobhan Finneran and Armitage again.

The synopsis reads: “Adam Price is a happily married father of two whose life is turned upside-down after a stranger tells him a secret about his wife. The revelation catapults him into a world of danger.”

The series was loved by fans and critics alike, and was a real hit as we were all plunged into lockdowns around the time.

Safe

Finally, we have Safe, which was the first English-language Harlan Coben series to land on Netflix back in 2018.

It stars Emmett J. Scanlan, Michael C. Hall and Amanda Abbington.

The synopsis is: “Tom’s wife died a year ago and he’s bringing up his two daughters, living in a beautiful gated community, with close friends nearby and a new relationship starting.

“But when his eldest daughter disappears in mysterious circumstances, he realises that in fact he knows nothing about the people closest to him – dark secrets about the people he loves and the place where he lives.”

And that’s not all, as these series are just the English-language ones Coben has made. The Woods, Hold Tight (both Polish), The Innocent (Spanish) and Gone for Good (French) are all also available to watch on Netflix.

Related links:

Netflix reveals all of January’s new movies and series

One of the scariest movies of recent years has just been added to Netflix

‘Intense’ Netflix thriller called ’10/10′ as people hooked in first few minutes

Topics:

fool me once,harlan coben,Netflix,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix viewers praise ‘absolutely outstanding’ crime thriller series after binge-watching in one day

harlan coben

Netflix viewers praise ‘absolutely outstanding’ crime thriller series after binge-watching in one day

By JOE

One of the scariest movies of recent years has just been added to Netflix

Horror

One of the scariest movies of recent years has just been added to Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

New Harlan Coben murder thriller has arrived on Netflix

harlan coben

New Harlan Coben murder thriller has arrived on Netflix

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Making A Murderer’s Dean Strang to get his own show…and it could be on Netflix soon

Dean Strang

Making A Murderer’s Dean Strang to get his own show…and it could be on Netflix soon

By Nooruddean Choudry

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s mum cried when she saw posters of men on his walls when he was a child

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s mum cried when she saw posters of men on his walls when he was a child

By Steve Hopkins

EastEnders viewers are mocking Phil Mitchell’s yellow appearance

EastEnders

EastEnders viewers are mocking Phil Mitchell’s yellow appearance

By JOE

Ex-BBC boss says axing Gary Lineker was ‘mistaken’

BBC

Ex-BBC boss says axing Gary Lineker was ‘mistaken’

By JOE

Watch as a rare Pokemon sighting causes mayhem in New York

New York

Watch as a rare Pokemon sighting causes mayhem in New York

By Tom Victor

Elf is on TV tonight and fans on social media are hyped

Elf

Elf is on TV tonight and fans on social media are hyped

By James Dawson

New ‘Saltburn trend’ shows rich people ‘missed entire point’ of the film

Film

New ‘Saltburn trend’ shows rich people ‘missed entire point’ of the film

By Simon Kelly

Alton Towers attraction forced to close permanently after 21 years

Alton Towers attraction forced to close permanently after 21 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Real-life Mr Bates calls for ex-Post Office boss to be stripped of CBE after viewers left appalled

Post office

Real-life Mr Bates calls for ex-Post Office boss to be stripped of CBE after viewers left appalled

By Charlie Herbert

2024’s first meteor shower set to light up the sky tonight

2024’s first meteor shower set to light up the sky tonight

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix users left ‘speechless’ by ‘shocking’ horror that messes with viewers’ heads

Netflix users left ‘speechless’ by ‘shocking’ horror that messes with viewers’ heads

By Stephen Porzio

Family issue update on woman who had all her limbs amputated after routine operation

Family issue update on woman who had all her limbs amputated after routine operation

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Gaming fans will not be happy to hear latest news about Grand Theft Auto

Gaming

Gaming fans will not be happy to hear latest news about Grand Theft Auto

By Darragh Berry

Britain’s Olympians reveal their new kit for Rio

Britain’s Olympians reveal their new kit for Rio

By Simon Lloyd

JOE’s 5-Word News: X-Files, Suarez, Rogue, Olympic, Lego

5 Word News

JOE’s 5-Word News: X-Files, Suarez, Rogue, Olympic, Lego

By Tony Cuddihy

JOE Agony Uncle Matt Berry answers your dilemmas…

Agony Uncle

JOE Agony Uncle Matt Berry answers your dilemmas…

By JOE

David Luiz explains why he wore THAT hat at his Chelsea unveiling

Chelsea

David Luiz explains why he wore THAT hat at his Chelsea unveiling

By Patrick McCarry

Michael Bisping inducted to UFC Hall of Fame

Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping inducted to UFC Hall of Fame

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories