The Harlan Coben series you can binge on Netflix after Fool Me Once

Fantastic news if you binged Fool Me Once in a day

Fans of Fool Me Once will be delighted to hear that there are more series from Harlan Coben for them to binge.

On New Year’s Day, Coben’s latest project, Fool Me Once, was released on Netflix, with many getting through the thriller series before you could say Happy New Year.

With a cast including Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Fool Me Once is based on the book of the same name, and revolves around couple Joe (Armitage) and Maya (Keegan).

The series synopsis reads: “Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own.

“Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?

“Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever.”

Her husband was dead. Until he showed up on camera.



Fool Me Once, a new crime thriller from Harlan Coben, premieres January 1. pic.twitter.com/S9p5HreIMX — Netflix (@netflix) December 7, 2023

Many of you will likely be familiar with Coben’s previous work, with the mystery thriller writer being famous for his stories full of intrigue, plot twists and drama.

And there’s three more English-language series from the author for fans to enjoy on Netflix.

So, if you’ve finished Fool Me Once and are craving some more twisty stories to see you through the start of January, here’s what else is available.

Stay Close

Before Fool Me Once, Stay Close was the most recent Harlan Coben series, arriving on Netflix in 2021.

The eight-part series stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Eddie Izzard, Poppy Gilbert, Hyoie O’Grady and Richard Armitage (which is a bit of a trend for a Coben series).

The synopsis reads: “With trademark thrills, gripping suspense and secrets of past crimes beginning to unravel, Stay Close questions how much you really know someone.

“Four people each conceal dark secrets from those closest to them; Megan a working mother of three, Ray a once-promising documentary photographer, Broome a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case, and Lorraine, an old friend of Megan’s.

“As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?”

The Stranger

Arguably Coben’s most famous series, The Stranger dropped on Netflix in 2020. This one stars Hannah John-Kamen, Siobhan Finneran and Armitage again.

The synopsis reads: “Adam Price is a happily married father of two whose life is turned upside-down after a stranger tells him a secret about his wife. The revelation catapults him into a world of danger.”

The series was loved by fans and critics alike, and was a real hit as we were all plunged into lockdowns around the time.

Safe

Finally, we have Safe, which was the first English-language Harlan Coben series to land on Netflix back in 2018.

It stars Emmett J. Scanlan, Michael C. Hall and Amanda Abbington.

The synopsis is: “Tom’s wife died a year ago and he’s bringing up his two daughters, living in a beautiful gated community, with close friends nearby and a new relationship starting.

“But when his eldest daughter disappears in mysterious circumstances, he realises that in fact he knows nothing about the people closest to him – dark secrets about the people he loves and the place where he lives.”

And that’s not all, as these series are just the English-language ones Coben has made. The Woods, Hold Tight (both Polish), The Innocent (Spanish) and Gone for Good (French) are all also available to watch on Netflix.

