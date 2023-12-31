Search icon

News

31st Dec 2023

‘Intense’ Netflix thriller called ’10/10′ as people hooked in first few minutes

JOE

There’s a new hit show on Netflix

With people now staring down the barrel to a bleak January and February, people are in need of something to keep them occupied during the long nights.

Thankfully, Netflix has come through with its latest offering – a six-part crime series called The Golden Hour from The Netherlands.

Starring Nasrdin Dchar and Sophie Veldhuizen, the series has proved to be a huge hit with viewers in the UK, and has been climbing the charts to currently become the country’s eighth most watched show.

The synopsis reads: “After a terrorist attack in Amsterdam, a Dutch detective of Afghan descent races against time to find the suspects, one of whom might be an old friend.”

It’s no surprise that the show is proving to be an international hit, as it has won awards, including the 2023 Rockie Award for Best Foreign Language Drama Series.

The show has also rustled up quite the stir on socials, where people have been taking to talking about it.

“The Golden Hour on Netflix is definitely worth the watch! The Dutch really done their thing here,” one person wrote.

A second said: “The Golden Hour on Netflix was f**king crazyyyy. What a series.”

“Just ten minutes into “The Golden Hour” on Netflix and I am interested,” a third penned.

A fourth commented: “The Golden Hour on Netflix I cut my breaths every 5 minutes.”

“But man I’m watching The Golden Hour on Netflix.. this s**t is sick,” a fifth said of the show.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Declan Rice and Gabriel involved in heated argument during Fulham defeat

Arsenal

Declan Rice and Gabriel involved in heated argument during Fulham defeat

By Callum Boyle

Argentina to retire number 10 shirt when Lionel Messi quits international football

Argentina

Argentina to retire number 10 shirt when Lionel Messi quits international football

By Callum Boyle

Woman who wore body paint pants to gym apologises after X-rated outfit gets called out

Woman who wore body paint pants to gym apologises after X-rated outfit gets called out

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal fan who watches games in nothing but body paint ‘won’t stop’ despite outrage

Arsenal

Arsenal fan who watches games in nothing but body paint ‘won’t stop’ despite outrage

By Charlie Herbert

White Starbucks manager wins $25m payout after staff refused bathroom access to two black men

Philadelphia

White Starbucks manager wins $25m payout after staff refused bathroom access to two black men

By Steve Hopkins

Prince William releases statement condemning European Super League

European Super League

Prince William releases statement condemning European Super League

By Simon Lloyd

Met Office say snow and flooding expected in wake of Storm Freya battering Britain

Storm Freya

Met Office say snow and flooding expected in wake of Storm Freya battering Britain

By Marc Mayo

‘Iranian Hulk’ is punching concrete walls to prepare for fight with ‘Scariest Man on the Planet’

Boxing

‘Iranian Hulk’ is punching concrete walls to prepare for fight with ‘Scariest Man on the Planet’

By Charlie Herbert

Japanese city of Iga facing ‘ninja shortage’

Japan

Japanese city of Iga facing ‘ninja shortage’

By Kyle Picknell

Lewis Capaldi issues statement after taking indefinite break from music

Lewis Capaldi issues statement after taking indefinite break from music

By JOE

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his

By Nina McLaughlin

Tom Lockyer provides first update since suffering cardiac arrest

Football

Tom Lockyer provides first update since suffering cardiac arrest

By Callum Boyle

16-year-old Luke Littler is guaranteed a huge payday after reaching quarter finals of World Darts Championship

16-year-old Luke Littler is guaranteed a huge payday after reaching quarter finals of World Darts Championship

By Nina McLaughlin

One of the better psychological thrillers of the last decade is streaming on Netflix

One of the better psychological thrillers of the last decade is streaming on Netflix

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay’s newborn son is the spitting image of his dad

Gordon Ramsay’s newborn son is the spitting image of his dad

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

This girl hammering pizza while on Kiss Cam is an absolute hero

Food

This girl hammering pizza while on Kiss Cam is an absolute hero

By Carl Anka

Coronavirus ‘R rate’ drops below 1 for the first time since last summer

Coronavirus

Coronavirus ‘R rate’ drops below 1 for the first time since last summer

By Alex Roberts

Ranking the Premier League managers according to their Wu-Tang Clan names…

Arsene Wenger

Ranking the Premier League managers according to their Wu-Tang Clan names…

By Kevin Beirne

This is why Gary Neville believes Paul Pogba could prove to be a bargain buy

Gary Neville

This is why Gary Neville believes Paul Pogba could prove to be a bargain buy

By Ben Kiely

One of the most expensive Xmas films of all time drops in a couple of weeks

Christmas film

One of the most expensive Xmas films of all time drops in a couple of weeks

By Charlie Herbert

Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury blanket launch gets a mixed response

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury blanket launch gets a mixed response

By Tom Victor

Load more stories