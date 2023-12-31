‘Intense’ Netflix thriller called ’10/10′ as people hooked in first few minutes

There’s a new hit show on Netflix

With people now staring down the barrel to a bleak January and February, people are in need of something to keep them occupied during the long nights.

Thankfully, Netflix has come through with its latest offering – a six-part crime series called The Golden Hour from The Netherlands.

Starring Nasrdin Dchar and Sophie Veldhuizen, the series has proved to be a huge hit with viewers in the UK, and has been climbing the charts to currently become the country’s eighth most watched show.

The synopsis reads: “After a terrorist attack in Amsterdam, a Dutch detective of Afghan descent races against time to find the suspects, one of whom might be an old friend.”

It’s no surprise that the show is proving to be an international hit, as it has won awards, including the 2023 Rockie Award for Best Foreign Language Drama Series.

The show has also rustled up quite the stir on socials, where people have been taking to talking about it.

“The Golden Hour on Netflix is definitely worth the watch! The Dutch really done their thing here,” one person wrote.

A second said: “The Golden Hour on Netflix was f**king crazyyyy. What a series.”

“Just ten minutes into “The Golden Hour” on Netflix and I am interested,” a third penned.

A fourth commented: “The Golden Hour on Netflix I cut my breaths every 5 minutes.”

“But man I’m watching The Golden Hour on Netflix.. this s**t is sick,” a fifth said of the show.