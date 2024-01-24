Search icon

24th Jan 2024

PlayStation Plus owners urged to claim £120 worth of free games before deal ends

JOE

Gamers, it’s time to stuff your stockings

PlayStation Plus has revealed its first drop of essential tier games for this year, and it’s a good’un.

It comes after a rather disappointing year for PlayStation Plus members, as price rises were coupled with some unpopular game picks.

However, the first drop of 2024 has proven to be somewhat more popular.

It includes a whopping £120 worth of games, including one from 2022 that is perfect for stealth adventure lovers.

You’ll have to be quick, though, as there’s not long left to redeem the offer.

It is set to expire on February 6, when the free games will go back to their full price.

PlayStation Plus members are in for a treat

The first pick is A Plague Tale: Requiem. This game would ordinarily set you back £49.99, but if you are a Playstation Plus member you can nab it now for free.

The 2022 game is a follow up to A Plague Tale: Innocence, which came out in 2019 and was met with great fanfare.

Evil West is also available for free, down from its regular price of around £49.99.

This game also came out 2 years back now, and gives players the chance to take on the role of vampire hunter Jesse Rentier.

The roster is rounded off by Nobody Saves The World, which normally costs gamers £19.99.

This was also released in 2022, and comes from DrinkBox Studios.

