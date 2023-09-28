The Boys spinoff Gen V debuts with rare 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

‘The gore looks really gorgeous. I love this crazy universe’

The Boys’ spinoff, Gen V, hits Prime Video Friday, but it already looks to be a major hit.

The show, which is set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V but expands the universe to Godolkin University, has been praised by critics and had debuted on rating website Rotten Tomatoes with a rare, perfect, 100 per cent score.

The series, created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke, follows young superhuman Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) as she is accepted to the prestigious Godolkin University, an establishment known for producing some of the biggest superheroes in the world of The Boys. Having been raised in care due to the explosive manifestation of her superpowers, Marie is desperate to prove herself and stay out of trouble but is soon sucked into a conspiracy that upends everything she knows about being a hero.

Grace Randolph from Beyond the Trailer praised Gen V calling it a “fantastic extension of that edgy, clever superhero show.”

“Only this time instead of the Avengers & Justice League, this is a take on the X-Men. Lots of VFX & mystery – a fun time!”

Nick Schager from The Daily Beast wrote: “Energised by the same go-for-broke creativity, sharp social commentary and puerile R-rated sense of humour as its big TV brother, it reconfirms that this franchise remains the comic book genre’s only consistently imaginative player.”

We Got This Covered’s Scott Campbell found that while the spin-off tires hard to stand alone, “it’s still dwarfed by the shadow of its parent series.”

Discussing Film concluded: “You can’t help but worry that we’re not seeing a complete story so much as being introduced to more candidates for being covered in blood in the fight against Homelander.

“While the show is confident in its own story, it does feel unavoidably like it has left behind its satirical edge, save for a few weak barbs about Bryan Singer and Joss Whedon and a genuinely confusing joke about Johnny Depp’s legal strategy. Similarly, it makes no effort to reckon with its own existence as a spin-off in a franchise that purports to interrogate the corporate motivations behind these major franchise productions.”

‘The Boys’ spin-off ‘GEN V’ debuts with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from 25 reviews.



Read our review: https://t.co/ec3klfEiCp pic.twitter.com/j5EeMk3xGq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 27, 2023

Described as “part college show, part Hunger Games”, the first trailer for the spin-off promised plenty of the gore and violence The Boys fans have come to expect. It has been viewed over one million times.

One person wrote under the YouTube trailer: Just a few more days. I can’t wait to watch this show. It looks really good. The gore looks really gorgeous. I love this crazy universe.”

A second commenter added: “This looks like it’s going to be great, as long as they don’t push teenage drama that is.:

A third said: “I remember this being my first Hollywood audition two years ago, glad to see it finally come to fruition! And see that they went another direction super stoked to see it nonetheless.”

The show also stars Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert and Jason Ritter and guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles from The Boys.

