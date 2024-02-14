New Suits series casts major new star

The lead for the new Suits series has been cast.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Suits: LA would be arriving on our screens, as a spin-off to the original show which experienced something of a resurgence after it landed on Netflix.

The programme will follow Ted Black, a new character and former federal prosecutor who moves his high-powered practice from the legal battleground of New York to LA.

And we now have news about who will play Ted.

Deadline reports that Arrow star Stephen Amell has been cast as the lead in the NBC drama, which is due to enter production in March in Vancouver, the original filming location for the series.

Amell’s character’s backstory is that his firm is “at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

It continues: “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.

“All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Stephen Amell has been cast as the lead in the ‘Suits’ spin-off ‘SUITS L.A.’ pic.twitter.com/5PhnpjS4HD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 13, 2024

Aaron Korsh, the original series creator will write the pilot alongside original producers Doug Liman, Dave Bartis and Gene Klein.

There has currently been no news about whether any of the original Suits cast will return, but Suits: LA is not a reboot or a revival but an extension to the Suits world.

In a recent interview with E!, star of the original show Patrick J. Adams said he would be well up for a return, particularly a spinoff with his co-star Meghan Markle.

“I think Meghan is a fantastic actress,” Patrick said at the 2024 Golden Globes. “We’d be lucky to have her back in the industry.”

Of course, the real challenge here is the fact Markle is preoccupied being the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

The actress called time on her profession in 2017 after taking up royal duties and it doesn’t look likely she’ll ever return to acting, stating in a Variety interview in 2022, “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

That doesn’t seem to put off Adams though, who is firmly up for a spinoff with his on-screen wife: “Let’s go, I’d do it,” he shared. “I’m ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle.”

Speaking of the resurgence in Suits love, Adams added: “I’m totally astounded it’s found a second life. I feel honoured.

“When you walk away from a show, you think that’s it and you’re going to move on to something else and just to know that a whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it—loving it almost more than they loved it the first time around, it’s incredible.”

