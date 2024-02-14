Search icon

14th Feb 2024

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

Nina McLaughlin

Ruth Jones has left us all heartbroken with her latest comments

Yesterday, the world seemed like it was about to be a brighter place as Gavin and Stacey was reportedly set to return for yet another Christmas special after that cliffhanger ending.

However, it seems the news was too good to be true, as Ruth Jones has just poo-pooed the reports.

The star told RTE Radio 1 in a new interview that rumours of the show returning for yet another Christmas special is “sadly a rumour”.

“I have to ask you about ‘the thing’. I wasn’t planning on boring you with the Gavin & Stacey [thing], but then the ‘thing’ happened, and it’s everywhere,” host Oliver Callan asked the Nessa actress.

“I just find it so hilarious,” she responded.

“Apparently there’s a bidding war going on between the BBC and Netflix. And I love it as it has ‘a source says’. You know, who is this source?”

She continued: “Where does this stuff come from?

“James and I went for lunch – when he back from America – and we got papped, and the next thing was ‘Oh, they must be doing more Gavin & Stacey!’

“Which is lovely! It’s lovely that people love it and they’re so desperate for it. Imagine if it was the opposite and they were like, ‘Oh god! They’re not bringing that back?’

“So it’s suddenly a rumour. I don’t know what to say. All I can says is, if there was something to say, on that front, James and I would happily announce it. We would. But some random journalist, who’s decided to write this story . . . I’m lost for words.”

