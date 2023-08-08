Search icon

Entertainment

08th Aug 2023

People are only just discovering ‘the best show on Netflix’ from a decade ago

Rory Cashin

The series has become a huge, out-of-nowhere, absolutely massive hit.

One show has absolutely dominated the conversation in terms of streaming in the last few weeks, and that show is Suits. Originally airing in this part of the world on terrestrial TV channel Dave, Netflix added the legal drama to its streaming service in June, and in the weeks since then, it has become an unbelievable hit.

In a report by Deadline, they revealed that Suits racked up almost 3.7 billion minutes viewed in the States alone… in just one week. That is a new record for the most-watched, non-original show on a streaming service ever, and while it doesn’t quite measure up to the still-record-holding number set by a Netflix Original Series (that would be Squid Game, which tallied 24.75 billion minutes in a week worldwide), it is still hugely impressive.

But the report also indicates that all of these numbers are still within the early seasons of Suits, so we’re not even near the peak of the show’s newfound popularity on Netflix, as we get more concurrent viewers watching across all nine seasons of the show.

For comparison of its popularity, in the week that Suits had 3.67 billion minutes viewed, the second most popular show across all of streaming was the new season of The Lincoln Lawyer, with 1.4 billion minutes viewed, and in third place was the new season of The Witcher, with just under 1.2 billion minutes viewed.

The reasons why Suits has suddenly become popular again

Having debuted in June 2011, Suits is set at a fictional New York City law firm, following the story of college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who talks his way into a job as an associate working for successful “closer” attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht).

Joined by Meghan Markle, Gina Torres and, in later seasons, Katherine Heigl, the show focused on Mike and Harvey winning lawsuits and closing cases, all while keeping Mike’s secret about his lack of proper legal education a secret.

The show was a hit with critics during its initial run, scoring an average of 90% with reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes, with seasons 4, 5, 6 and 8 all reaching 100% on the review aggregate website.

As for why the show has suddenly found a new peak in popularity, The Washington Post puts it down to “a variety of factors, including its stars, its episodes and the organic growth it has seen through social media. […] The hashtag #SuitsOnNetflix is trending on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Fans are pointing out their favourite moments, and TikTokers have posted videos of people reenacting and parodying scenes.”

All 134 episodes from the nine seasons of Suits are available to watch on Netflix right now.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Mum shares ‘horrifying’ Creme Egg picture as warning to others

Mum shares ‘horrifying’ Creme Egg picture as warning to others

By George McKay

Sky to be lit up with 100 shooting stars per hour tonight

Sky to be lit up with 100 shooting stars per hour tonight

By JOE

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest delayed as thousands of fans stuck outside stadium

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest delayed as thousands of fans stuck outside stadium

By George McKay

MORE FROM JOE

The actor who played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter is absolutely shredded these days

Harry Potter

The actor who played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter is absolutely shredded these days

By Rich Cooper

Could Tom Hardy be about to take on the role of James Bond?

feature-homepage

Could Tom Hardy be about to take on the role of James Bond?

By Ben Kenyon

Game of Thrones has new footage and there’s a massive clue about where Daenerys is headed

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones has new footage and there’s a massive clue about where Daenerys is headed

By Paul Moore

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 310

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 310

By Danny Jones

Play over 4,000 classic retro games for free online using this website

Video Games

Play over 4,000 classic retro games for free online using this website

By Matt Tate

Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad thinks he knows what’s to blame for son becoming a serial killer

Jeffrey Dahmer

Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad thinks he knows what’s to blame for son becoming a serial killer

By Tobi Akingbade

Manchester United’s Premier League rivals set to bid for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United’s Premier League rivals set to bid for Jadon Sancho

By JOE

Man United fans to protest against Mason Greenwood before Wolves clash

Manchester United

Man United fans to protest against Mason Greenwood before Wolves clash

By JOE

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Films

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

By Stephen Porzio

Australia looking for Brits to work there as visa change makes it easier for millions

Australia looking for Brits to work there as visa change makes it easier for millions

By George McKay

Man finds safe containing $7.5m in storage unit he bought for $500

storage wars

Man finds safe containing $7.5m in storage unit he bought for $500

By JOE

Harry Kane completes Bayern Munich move

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane completes Bayern Munich move

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

UK now has highest Covid-19 death rate in the world

Coronavirus

UK now has highest Covid-19 death rate in the world

By Reuben Pinder

Chelsea offer Callum Hudson-Odoi counselling after racist abuse

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea offer Callum Hudson-Odoi counselling after racist abuse

By Kyle Picknell

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave, claims report

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave, claims report

By Simon Lloyd

Autonomous robot hit and ‘killed’ by a self-driving Tesla car

Robot

Autonomous robot hit and ‘killed’ by a self-driving Tesla car

By James Dawson

Pep Guardiola has responded to Gary Neville’s criticism of his squad decision

Gary Neville

Pep Guardiola has responded to Gary Neville’s criticism of his squad decision

By Robert Redmond

GMB’s Kate Garraway forced to stop debate amid on-air chaos

Good Morning Britain

GMB’s Kate Garraway forced to stop debate amid on-air chaos

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories