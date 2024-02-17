Search icon

17th Feb 2024

Snoop Dogg’s brother dies aged 44

Callum Boyle

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg posted a touching tribute on Instagram

The younger brother of Snoop Dogg, Bing Worthington, has died at the age of 44.

Snoop – real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – revealed the tragic news on Instagram as he paid a touching tribute to his sibling with a series of photos alongside the caption: “bac wit momma”.

He also posted several other photos of memories alongside his sibling.

Bing worked as a tour manager for his brother and co-formed  the record label Dogg Records.

As well as his work as a music executive, Worthington also spent time hip-hop group Lifestyle, releasing the album Liquid Cocaine with them in 2003.

Worthington also co-wrote ‘Be Thankful’ for rap group Eastsidaz – whom Snoop was a part of.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California, the 44-year-old died on Thursday and via NBC, revealed that the cause of death was “pending the results of the toxicology and autopsy report”.

Several paid tribute to Bing, with one fan writing: “Our condolences to U & your family.”

A second said: “My Condolences to you and The Family Snoop.

“Condolences and Continuous Prayers from our family to yours,” added a third.

Last month Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter suffered a stroke. Cori, who is Snoop’s youngest child, took to her Instagram to reveal the news.

She said: “I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me.

” “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

