Search icon

News

18th Jan 2024

Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter Cori has suffered a ‘severe stroke’

Joseph Loftus

Devastating news just in

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, has revealed that she’s had a severe stroke.

Cori, who is Snoop’s youngest child, took to her Instagram today to confirm the news featuring a series of photographs from her hospital bed.

The caption reads: “I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

Over one of the images, she also wrote: “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Cori is the 24-year-old daughter of Snoop and entrepreneur Shante Broadus who has been married to the rapper since 1997.

This is not the first time that Cori has spoken out about her health.

Cori was diagnosed with Lupus when she was just six years old which is a chronic disease which can cause inflammation and pain in any part of the body.

Lupus is also an autoimmune disease which means that your immune system can attack healthy tissues by mistake.

Speaking in September 2023, Cori said that she was doing better than ever but explained that she’s been through a lot with her health at the age of just 24.

She said: “I’ve had medication since I was six years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself.

“I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey.”

Let’s hope she makes a full recovery.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

By Nina McLaughlin

Jamie Carragher on how Liverpool’s players used to try sway award votes

Football

Jamie Carragher on how Liverpool’s players used to try sway award votes

By Patrick McCarry

Jim Carrey says there’s one film he regrets making

Jim Carrey says there’s one film he regrets making

By Ryan Grace

MORE FROM JOE

UK motorist jailed after filming himself driving at 192 miles per hour (Video)

Cars

UK motorist jailed after filming himself driving at 192 miles per hour (Video)

By Conor Heneghan

Ted Cruz drops out of US presidential race, accidentally hits wife in the face three times

America

Ted Cruz drops out of US presidential race, accidentally hits wife in the face three times

By Carl Kinsella

People visiting the US may have to hand over social media passwords

America

People visiting the US may have to hand over social media passwords

By Joe Harrington

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes with 149 passengers on board

Aviation

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes with 149 passengers on board

By Wayne Farry

Influencer deported after taking naked picture next to sacred tree

Bali

Influencer deported after taking naked picture next to sacred tree

By Kieran Galpin

New law allows workers to ignore boss outside of work hours in Belgium

Belgium

New law allows workers to ignore boss outside of work hours in Belgium

By Charlie Herbert

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

Lottery

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

By Callum Boyle

Unknown dangers behind drinking bottled water as warning issued to those who do

Bottled water

Unknown dangers behind drinking bottled water as warning issued to those who do

By Charlie Herbert

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

By JOE

Viewers are saying this horror series is ‘too terrifying to finish’

Series

Viewers are saying this horror series is ‘too terrifying to finish’

By JOE

Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while they’re sleeping

Apple

Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while they’re sleeping

By Callum Boyle

‘I’m in an intimate relationship with a plastic doll – but my girlfriend is furious’

Life

‘I’m in an intimate relationship with a plastic doll – but my girlfriend is furious’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

John Wick and the man who saved action movies

Bruce Lee

John Wick and the man who saved action movies

By Wil Jones

Jose Aldo seems to be changing his tune on his recent retirement vow

Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo seems to be changing his tune on his recent retirement vow

By Darragh Murphy

We simply can’t explain this own goal from an Italian goalkeeper

Andrea Consigli

We simply can’t explain this own goal from an Italian goalkeeper

By Tom Victor

Alan Partridge emails entire BBC staff ahead of his triumphant return to our screens

Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge emails entire BBC staff ahead of his triumphant return to our screens

By Marc Mayo

Idris Elba trolls James Bond fans with Golden Globes selfie

Daniel Craig

Idris Elba trolls James Bond fans with Golden Globes selfie

By Reuben Pinder

Transgender man gives birth to twins

Transgender man gives birth to twins

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories