Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter Cori has suffered a ‘severe stroke’

Devastating news just in

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, has revealed that she’s had a severe stroke.

Cori, who is Snoop’s youngest child, took to her Instagram today to confirm the news featuring a series of photographs from her hospital bed.

The caption reads: “I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

Over one of the images, she also wrote: “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Cori is the 24-year-old daughter of Snoop and entrepreneur Shante Broadus who has been married to the rapper since 1997.

This is not the first time that Cori has spoken out about her health.

Cori was diagnosed with Lupus when she was just six years old which is a chronic disease which can cause inflammation and pain in any part of the body.

Lupus is also an autoimmune disease which means that your immune system can attack healthy tissues by mistake.

Speaking in September 2023, Cori said that she was doing better than ever but explained that she’s been through a lot with her health at the age of just 24.

She said: “I’ve had medication since I was six years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself.

“I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey.”

Let’s hope she makes a full recovery.