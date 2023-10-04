Search icon

Ed Sheeran said he couldn’t see after smoking with Snoop Dogg

Joseph Loftus

‘I can’t see right now’

Ed Sheeran has confessed that he once got so high with the personification of cannabis himself, Snoop Dogg, that he was temporarily unable to see.

Speaking on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, Sheeran explained that he doesn’t typically “smoke at all” but that when he found himself hanging out with Snoop Dogg in a dressing room he simply couldn’t resist sparking up.

He said: “I was in the dressing room and they’re just [smoking] blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt, and I’m like, I guess at some point during the night I have to, just to be like, ‘I smoked with Snoop Dogg’.”

The singer then recalled Snoop handing over a blunt at which point he thought: “It’s time.”

After smoking for a while, Sheeran said that the two were having a “good conversation”.

He added: “I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad. This is good’.” But unfortunately Sheeran made the age old mistake of smoking some more.

He said: “Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more.”

Oh boy.

Sheeran then said: “I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now’.”

Funnily enough, though not surprisingly, Sheeran was not the only person in the studio with a similar story about Snoop as O’Brien too then shared a story about when Snoop Dogg hot-boxed his dressing room on Late Night with Conan O’Brien in the 90s.

The host said that Snoop’s dressing room was right next to the studio and that in no time at all smoke began pouring underneath his door and filling the studio.

O’Brien said: “You could smell it, and we were like, ‘This is wrong on so many levels — it was bring your infant day’.”

Though he concluded: “But what are you gonna do? Everyone understands: that’s Snoop Dogg.”

