Schoolboy’s grim vegan joke should never have made it to air – but everyone can’t stop laughing

A kid appearing on breaking television in Australia has gone viral worldwide after flooring the hosts with a killer joke – at the expense of those who don’t eat meant.

Today show co-hosts Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo were left visibly stunned when the schoolboy told a joke that most people would never expect to hear on morning telly.

But after their initially disbelief passed, the hosts doubled over with laughter, with Stefanoic gripping his head and rolling on the couch. Newsreader, Brooke Boney, meanwhile, covered her mouth in amusement.

Daily Mail Australia reports that the moment was unplanned and producers had no idea the joke was coming, and what the punchline was.

The youngster began by asking: “A vegan and a vegetarian are jumping off a cliff to see who will hit the bottom first. Who wins?’

Stefanovic replied, “I don’t know” and his co-host, asked: “Who wins?”

Not missing a beat, the boy replies deadpan: “Society.”

Abo replied: “We weren’t expecting that.”

The moment was later posted to the Today show’s TikTok account and then was re-posted across various social platforms where it has clocked up tens of millions of views.

In American, commentator Benny Johnson called the joke “the single greatest moment in television history.”

One person commented under Johnson’s video: “That kids’ an absolute legend.”

Another added: “The hosts cannot even control their laugh. It is unexpected and delivery is amazing.”

A third added: “Taking a break from watching this on repeat to say that I’m watching this on repeat.”

